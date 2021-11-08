CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ingo Rademacher Out At GH

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigest has confirmed with show sources that Ingo Rademacher wrapped filming...

www.soapoperadigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Chaos: Ingo Rademacher’s Instagram Wreaks Havoc

The latest social media posts by some General Hospital cast members signal tensions rising among the typically tight-knit GH family. It appears Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) is at the center of this, and it’s a multi-issue situation. Spoilers suggest Rademacher has departed General Hospital, and these posts certainly seem to signal that to be the case.
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

Ingo Rademacher, Jax on 'General Hospital,' exits soap after protesting vaccine mandate

After 25 years in his leading role of Jasper "Jax" Jacks on ABC's "General Hospital," Ingo Rademacher is leaving the medical drama. Rademacher, 50, is exiting the show because he refused to comply with the production's vaccine mandate, USA TODAY confirms. Fans of the long-running ABC show will see the last of Rademacher's "Jax" in an episode scheduled to air Nov. 22. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report news of Rademacher's departure.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingo Rademacher
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Steve Burton's Rumored 'General Hospital' Exit After Ingo Rademacher's Departure

Steve Burton is rumored to likely suffer the same fate as Ingo Rademacher, with many claiming that he is already out of "General Hospital." Rademacher's exit from the hit ABC daytime TV soap opera was reported Tuesday. The network's representative confirmed his departure from the show to The Hollywood Reporter. Rademacher, who played Jasper "Jax" Jacks, was let go because he refused to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digest#Jax
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Simon Cowell Horrified And Insulted By Castmate’s Gift

Simon Cowell is less than impressed about an insulting statue of him that was erected inside a Las Vegas hotel. The America’s Got Talent judge was gifted the gold bust by his co-star Sofia Vergara as a prank on TV earlier this year. That statue has now been placed inside the aforementioned hotel.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Okieriete Onaodowan leave Station 19, role of Dean Miller?

Why did Okieriete Onaodowan leave Station 19 and his role of Dean Miller during tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy crossover? Why kill that character off? Obviously, we’ve got a lot of questions on this subject right now. We’re talking about a big, important character within this world and someone who was there from the very beginning.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher Apologizes To Transgender Co-Star, Calls Cassandra James “Absolutely Gorgeous”: “I Don’t Think A Transphobic Man Would Say That” – Update

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher has apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health. In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who might have already exited the soap, addresses a report in Deadline today that two of his General Hospital co-stars, including trans actor Cassandra James, had issued strong condemnations of Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster labeled Levine a “dude.” The original tweet from...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soap Opera Digest

Y&R Casts New Chance

Daytime newcomer Conner Floyd has been tapped to play the role of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV, Abby’s presumed-dead husband, and son and grandson to legacy characters Nina and Jill. The actor’s past credits include the television movies, MALICIOUS MOTIVES and A KISS ON CANDY LANE, plus the upcoming HELP WANTED. The role was previously played by a handful of actors, including Penn Badgley (now starring in YOU), John Driscoll, Donny Boaz and Justin Gaston, the real-life husband of Melissa Ordway (Abby). Floyd’s first air date on Y&R is set for later this month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy