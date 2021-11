Looking to update with a monitor that’s gentle on your eyes? The HP M32f FHD Monitor features Eyesafe-certified low-blue-light technology. That means you can go about your computer work without worrying about eye strain. Moreover, the technology used in this monitor ensures that the color accuracy stays the same. So you won’t have to sacrifice eye safety for a great display. And, for a sleek look, it’s borderless on three sides, making it an ideal addition to your modern home office setup. What’s more, this display is made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. So it’s a gadget you can feel good about using because it makes use of material that would otherwise end up in the environment. It’s a win for your office and the environment!

