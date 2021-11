In this guide, we are going to discuss how you can use Windows Security on Windows 11 for the best protection. Windows 11 comes with its built-in antivirus suite which is called Windows Security (also generally referred to as Windows Defender or Microsoft Defender). It has some great security features that you can use to get the best protection on your PC. In this article, we are going to list some tips to use Windows Security and protect your device from several threats, viruses, and malware.

