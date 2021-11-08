Renton police shoot man who charged them while carrying gun

RENTON, Wash. — A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to a statement from the Renton Police Department.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man possibly shooting a gun at buildings in the 500 block of Southwest 7th street in Renton.

Witnesses told police the man was walking on foot and shooting his gun at random.

“I heard a couple pops,” says Lynn Cale. “It’s a pretty nice building. I haven’t seen any problems here.”

When officers arrived, they located him in the 500 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest.

Police commanded the man to stop walking towards them and drop his weapon.

When he refused to comply, the officers shot the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

“This is surprising this happened and that an actual shooting where somebody’s deceased over there,” says Ronda B., who lives at the complex.

Many people in the community have questions they want answered. Renton Police first said the man charged at officers. They later said the man was walking towards officers. Police also haven’t said if the man was firing his gun or pointing it towards police once officers arrived on scene.

“I just don’t know either,” says Buster Davis. “That’s why I’m just trying to figure out what went on. I don’t know what went on.”

The involved officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Renton police say the Valley Investigative Team (VIT) will be responsible for releasing any additional information as this investigation proceeds. They add Des Moines PD is the lead agency for this incident.

The department said that “due to the sensitive nature of this incident and the on-going investigation,” no more information would be provided.

