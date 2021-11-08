CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Renton police shoot man who charged them while carrying gun

By Andrew Scheinthal, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUoUS_0cqWWBUG00

RENTON, Wash. — A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to a statement from the Renton Police Department.

Around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man possibly shooting a gun at buildings in the 500 block of Southwest 7th street in Renton.

Witnesses told police the man was walking on foot and shooting his gun at random.

“I heard a couple pops,” says Lynn Cale. “It’s a pretty nice building. I haven’t seen any problems here.”

When officers arrived, they located him in the 500 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest.

Police commanded the man to stop walking towards them and drop his weapon.

When he refused to comply, the officers shot the man. He was declared dead at the scene.

“This is surprising this happened and that an actual shooting where somebody’s deceased over there,” says Ronda B., who lives at the complex.

Many people in the community have questions they want answered. Renton Police first said the man charged at officers. They later said the man was walking towards officers. Police also haven’t said if the man was firing his gun or pointing it towards police once officers arrived on scene.

“I just don’t know either,” says Buster Davis. “That’s why I’m just trying to figure out what went on. I don’t know what went on.”

The involved officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Renton police say the Valley Investigative Team (VIT) will be responsible for releasing any additional information as this investigation proceeds. They add Des Moines PD is the lead agency for this incident.

The department said that “due to the sensitive nature of this incident and the on-going investigation,” no more information would be provided.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire damages restaurant in north Seattle

SEATTLE — A fire caused heavy damage to a restaurant and deli Saturday in North Seattle. Firefighters were called to Georgia’s Greek Restaurant and Deli, which is located in the 300 block of Northwest 85th Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jogger saves pets, home by alerting California family of fire via doorbell camera

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A California family is thanking a jogger for saving their pets and home from a fire while they were away. Smoke was coming out of the garage of Courtney Polito’s home in Scotts Valley when the jogger ran up to the front door and rang the doorbell, KSBW reported. Although no one was home, the jogger was able to get Polito’s attention through her Ring camera.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 boys killed, 2 men injured after shooting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Virginia on Friday night, authorities said. According to the Richmond Police Department, shots were fired at about 7:31 p.m. EST, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the four victims with gunshot wounds, the newspaper reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doorbell camera catches California woman giving birth in front yard

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Newborns are impatient. When it’s time to be born, they are ready. Whether it’s at a hospital or not does not matter to them. A California woman experienced that scenario last week. Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, did not have enough time to make it to the hospital. Instead, her delivery room was the front yard of her home, and it was caught on her doorbell camera, KCRA reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
70K+
Followers
79K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy