Little Picks Up Another SEC Weekly Honor

Cam Little's three field goals picks up top freshman award in the SEC.

For the second time this season, Arkansas kicker Cam Little has garnered SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

On a day when Mississippi State kept missing field goals, the Moore, Okla., native made them for a 31-28 win that got the Razorbacks bowl eligible with a sixth win.

He drilled 3-of-4 field goals, with makes from 46, 48 and a career-long 51 yards.

Little became the first Arkansas kicker since at least 1997 to connect on three field goals of more than 45 in the same game.

His 51-yard field goal was the longest by a freshman Razorback kicker since Zach Hocker’s 51-yarder in 2010 against South Carolina.

The rookie leads all FBS freshmen with 14 made field goals this season.

Earlier this season, Little connected on four field goals in Arkansas’ 20-10 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M to earn his first career freshman of the week recognition.

Little is the first Razorback to win the award twice in the same season since Dre Greenlaw (2015).

Little is up to $140 in donations to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas. He is contributing $10 for every made field goal to the cause.

The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU this weekend at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

