Fed board member to leave by 2022, leaving Biden to fill 3 seats

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandal Quarles has resigned his position from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective by the end of December. In a Friday resignation letter addressed to United States President Joe Biden, Quarles said he planned to leave the Fed “during or around the last week of December of...

cointelegraph.com

Lancaster Online

Biden’s blunders getting worse (letter)

Every president swears an oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution grants the authority and responsibility to the president to protect the security of the United States. I believe we have a lawless president and Cabinet that disregard the safety and welfare of American...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

South Carolina School Boards Association leaves national group over its letter to Biden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina School Boards Association voted Friday to withdraw from the National School Boards Association, heeding a call from nearly three dozen state lawmakers. The move, which is effective immediately, comes after the NSBA wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29 expressing concerns about the safety of school board […]
EDUCATION
wmleader.com

Quarles’ exit brings Biden total of four Fed slots to fill

Randal Quarles announced Monday he will resign from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed’s influential board for President Biden to fill. Quarles has served as the Fed’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

