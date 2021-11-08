Kickoff is Set for the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium

It's still 18 days away — and who knows what can happen to the teams between now and then — but the Apple Cup will kick off in Husky Stadium at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 26, and the game will be shown on FS1.

As it stands today, neither Washington nor Washington State currently has an active head football coach.

Jimmy Lake is suspended, with a very real possibility that he could be fired for his sideline interaction with a player, while Nick Rolovich, formally of the Cougars and now in litigation, was terminated on October 18 for refusing the statewide vaccine mandate.

The 5 p.m. kickoff means the Huskies will play only one full-fledged night game at home this season.

They open against Arizona State this Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Only last month's California matchup, which opened with a 6:30 p.m. start time and wound up in overtime, will qualify as a late-night outing for Husky Stadium.

Even with their midseason coaching turnover, which involved four assistants getting let go, too, the Cougars (5-4 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) sit in second place in the North Division standings, while the Huskies (4-5, 3-3) are one game behind them.

The UW and WSU weren't able to play last season, with their midseason game in Pullman wiped out by the pandemic.

