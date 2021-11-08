CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff is Set for the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium

By Dan Raley
 6 days ago
It's still 18 days away — and who knows what can happen to the teams between now and then — but the Apple Cup will kick off in Husky Stadium at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 26, and the game will be shown on FS1.

As it stands today, neither Washington nor Washington State currently has an active head football coach.

Jimmy Lake is suspended, with a very real possibility that he could be fired for his sideline interaction with a player, while Nick Rolovich, formally of the Cougars and now in litigation, was terminated on October 18 for refusing the statewide vaccine mandate.

The 5 p.m. kickoff means the Huskies will play only one full-fledged night game at home this season.

They open against Arizona State this Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Only last month's California matchup, which opened with a 6:30 p.m. start time and wound up in overtime, will qualify as a late-night outing for Husky Stadium.

Even with their midseason coaching turnover, which involved four assistants getting let go, too, the Cougars (5-4 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) sit in second place in the North Division standings, while the Huskies (4-5, 3-3) are one game behind them.

The UW and WSU weren't able to play last season, with their midseason game in Pullman wiped out by the pandemic.

Huskies Have Been Stuck in Rush-Hour Traffic, and It's Maddening

The University of Washington presumably is in the market for a new football coach, someone to turn things around, a guy to plug up all the holes. Well, here's the single biggest leak in this Husky framework in need of repairs. Once this replacement coach is selected, foremost have it...
Lake Would Be First UW Head Coach Fired in 13 Years

The last time the University of Washington fired its head football coach, sideline demeanor was cited among the drawbacks. It was yelling and squabbling among everyone around him, though, rather than him pushing and shoving. Disorganization was singled out, too. In an outing against Oregon State, the Huskies were called...
Lake Becomes Tragic Figure in Husky Football Annals, Dismissed for Missteps

Jimmy Lake had us at hello. He went past the point of no return against Oregon. Thus this college football season turned into a precipitous nine-week slide for the charming yet unbridled University of Washington leader that culminated with his mad dash down the sideline on November 6 during the Ducks game — straight into a linebacker's face and unemployment.
Can the Huskies Show Up Mentally Ready to Play ASU? It'll Be Tough

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Washington football team will ride up to Husky Stadium on three charter busses two hours before kickoff, just like it always does. The UW players have maintained the same practice schedule all week, gone to position-room meetings that are standard fare and even attended dinners regularly hosted by their coaches, conducting business as usual.
Jen Cohen's Statement on the Jimmy Lake Firing

The Jimmy Lake era as University of Washington football coach came to an end on Sunday through a terse four-paragraph statement announcing his termination and issued by athletic director Jen Cohen. A school official said Cohen would speak with media members on Sunday through a zoom call at 5 p.m.
Time Is Now for Huskies to Get Sam Huard on the Field

The University of Washington suspended football coach Jimmy Lake for a week. Fired offensive coordinator John Donovan for good. Wished linebacker MJ Tafisi well on his way out of the program. One after another, in a week of continuous turmoil and staggering change in Montlake, these were fairly straightforward developments...
Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Can't Find His Stroke for South Carolina

Erik Stevenson finds the basketball rims even less welcoming in the Carolinas than they were in Seattle. On Friday night, the former University of Washington guard scored 14 points but he suffered through a miserable 4-for-18 shooting night for his new SEC team — 0 for 10 from 3-point range — as the Gamecocks lost to Princeton 66-62 in the Asheville Classic in Asheville, North Carolina.
ASU-UW Game Between Coaching Pals Didn't Hold Up

On the last Tuesday in July, everyone was so happy, so full of optimism, as the coaches, players and media members showed up in West Hollywood, California, for Pac-12 Conference football media day. Well, everyone except Nick Rolovich, whose unvaccinated status prevented the Washington State coach from attending the event...
Matthews Has Solid Outing in Getting Huskies into Win Column

Members of the overhauled University of Washington basketball team got to know each other a little better in their second outing against a lesser opponent, and this familiarity paid off against Northern Arizona. On Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena, the Huskies managed to beat this underdog 73-62, with the...
Coaches on Hot Seat: Lake Has Plenty of Company

This is not the sort of national notoriety that the University of Washington football program welcomes. Jimmy Lake stands as one of a half-dozen college football coaches who still have their jobs but are in big trouble, according to Scott Roussel, president of Football Scoop. Lake, in fact, is the...
If New UW Football Coach is Coming, Cupboard Won't Be Bare

A secondary and a center. That's basically all you'll need. Oh, and maybe a quarterback you're comfortable with. If there is to be a new University of Washington football coach, and all signs are pointing in that direction, athletic director Jen Cohen will have sufficient football carrots to dangle in front of her serious applicants.
Power Rankings Show Slight Uptick for Huskies in Tough Week

The University of Washington football team is reeling from Jimmy Lake's coaching suspension and potential dismissal. This coming after two-year Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan was shown the door. All of this comes heaped on five losses in nine games, which began with the still inexplicable 13-7 upset to Montana,...
Huskies Have Promising Inside Backers, But Ranks Are Thin

Inside linebackers for the University of Washington football team have been like yachts going in opposite directions on the Montlake Cut. Some are headed for the starting lineup, others to the transfer portal. There's really no in-between destination for these players. With sophomore MJ Tafisi choosing to enter the portal...
UW Women Upstage Men's Hoop Team with Top 10 Recruiting Class

New coach Tina Langley has done something for her University of Washington women's basketball team that recently has eluded the men's hoop and even football teams — make a big splash in recruiting. On Wednesday afternoon, Langley unveiled a three-guard class of Hannah Stines, Elle Ladine and Teagan Brown, each...
10 Things That Have Gone Wrong This UW Football Season

Now we know how it feels to be Dylan Morris — when his pocket collapses and he gets hit from all sides. This University of Washington football team has become a punching bag for calamity and despair. And we're not even talking about five losses in nine games for a...
UW Hopes to Rebound; Roberts Won't Stop

A game into a supposed rebound season, the University of Washington basketball team couldn't shoot straight so consequently it couldn't find the win column, losing to Northern Illinois 71-64. Yet it came up with plenty of rebounds. In Nate Roberts' case, it was a historic and exhausting number — 19.
Basketball Power Rankings Don't Look Kindly at UW

The University of Washington men's basketball team — over parts of three seasons, from Isaiah Stewart to Terrell Brown — has dropped an incredible 35 of 44 games, including Tuesday's season opener to Northern Illinois 71-64. Somehow Alaska Airlines Arena is still standing, Mike Hopkins remains the Husky head coach...
