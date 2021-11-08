Murphy calls Ciattarelli not conceding NJ governor race 'dangerous'

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — With a 65,000 vote lead Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the governor’s race has been decided , and he said it’s “dangerous” that challenger Jack Ciattarelli hasn’t accepted the results by now.

Ciattarelli’s camp said the Republican candidate for governor is waiting until every vote is counted before making any statements on the outcome.

Gov. Murphy, though, said Ciattarelli shouldn’t continue to put off accepting what he calls the inevitable.

“There’s a difference between conceding and counting every vote. We’re going to count every vote. That’s never been in question, right? So that’s going to happen," Murphy said.

"But I think it’s incredibly dangerous when it’s mathematically impossible."

Ciattarelli is not alleging fraud or wrongdoing. His campaign spokesman said waiting an additional day or two for all votes to be counted before any statement shouldn’t be controversial.

While Ciattarelli has not conceded, neither has State Senate President Steve Sweeney against GOP challenger Edward Durr , despite Durr leading the race in Sweeney's Senate district by more than 2,000 votes - a 3.1% margin late Monday. While Murphy owned the 65,000 vote lead in his own race, his percentage lead over Ciattarelli was smaller than Durr's as of Monday afternoon, at 2.6%.

“I think on our race, I know the math. I actually don’t know the math on Steve’s race," Murphy said Monday.

"At least I had the impression there was a shot. There is no shot in our race, and I think that’s the difference.”

At his COVID-19 briefing, the governor also noted that the executive order mandating masks in schools expires on January 11. He said the order might be lifted in phases as more teenagers and children are vaccinated.

“In terms of lifting the mask mandate in schools, I could see it – as we do it in a phased approach if that number of the 12-to-17 year-olds gets into an acceptable zone.”

Murphy also hinted that at some point, the state may consider opening up the eligibility for booster shots beyond those over 65 years old with medical conditions.

He said only about 24% of the eligible adults getting COVID-19 boosters.

“We’re sitting on more supply than demand, and I think at some point that has to lead us to decisions taken with the White House or taken here in New Jersey.”

Jay Sorgi contributed to this report.