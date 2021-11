The Brandenburg City Council heard and approved two of three annexation requests during their regular meeting Monday (11/8) night. The council previously discussed the the request made by the property owners. The council voted to table the annexation request made by Mike Jones until his portion of costs could be finalized on the extension of the sewer services for pending development in the area. The Council approved requests made by Carl Austin for the commercial property along Old Ekron Road for the Huevas Dias building and residential development property owned by Chris McGehee at the Bypass and Kentucky 228. A contract was also approved by the council between the city and McGehee for each party to full the terms of services which include McGehee to develop at least thirty residential dwellings and the city bring sewer and water utilities to his property line to connect the development to.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO