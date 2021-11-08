CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Voices That Shaped 30 Years Of Science Friday

By Lauren J. Young
Science Friday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Science Friday celebrated 30 years on the air! But there is more work to and more research to be explored. By making a gift, you help us prepare for our future and protect us from uncertainty. Your support makes a difference. Make a donation today, celebrate our...

www.sciencefriday.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Ira Flatow
unothegateway.com

Science for, with and by the people: Citizen Science

The Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center continued their curious people series with a webinar presentation by Dr. Andrea Grover on citizen science. The webinar took place Thursday, Oct. 27 and focused on citizen science, a growing science field entirely by the general public. In her presentation, Grover explained the growth...
SCIENCE
Science Friday

The Science Friday Theme Song That Got Lost In The Mail

Back in 1998, comedian and author Steve Allen, first host of The Tonight Show, joined Ira on Science Friday to talk about the importance of critical thinking. Allen had written a book called Dumbth, calling for improvements in the public’s logical reasoning abilities. Ira was a longtime fan of Allen’s, and eagerly invited him to discuss the book.
SCIENCE
AMA

Science and storytelling: Making physicians’ voices the loudest in the room

At the November 2021 Section Meetings, the plenary session discussion on Nov. 6 focused on the need to elevate physician voices to protect patients and this nation's health. The pandemic has revealed so much about the expertise and resilience of our nation’s physicians—but it has also revealed the need, now more than ever, for elevating their voices. When it comes to medicine, the AMA believes physician voices should be the loudest in the room—and the AMA is working hard to make that happen.
SCIENCE
Science Friday

Squirrel-Nut Economics And Other Agility Tricks

In many parts of the country, the lead-up to winter is a busy time for squirrels, furiously collecting and hiding acorns and nuts for the cold months ahead. But how can squirrels recall where it has stashed all its stores? And what can studying squirrels tell researchers about memory, learning, and economic decision-making in other species?
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Friday#Science And Technology#The Voices#The New Science#Archive Entry#Wnyc#Npr#Talk Of The Nation#Radio News
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Understand What Some Mysterious 'Hotspots' on Brain Cells Do

The role of certain clusters of proteins found on the surface of brain cells in the hippocampus – the part of the brain that plays a key role in learning and memory – has been puzzling scientists for several decades now. But this particular biological mystery might, at last, have been solved. It was already known that disruption to these clusters could lead to severe neurological disorders, but it wasn't clear why. A new study suggests the clusters are calcium-signaling 'hotspots' that are vital in activating gene expression. The hotspot proteins appear to be unusually large ion channels, gateways that allow charged atoms...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
Hot Hardware

Fireballs Are Slamming Into Jupiter, Should We Be Worried On Earth?

Observing an asteroid entering into the atmosphere of the behemoth planet of Jupiter typically occurs once every two years. However, astronomers have spotted two different asteroids slamming into Jupiter in the months of September and October alone. Asteroids have been in our news headlines as of late as NASA prepares...
ASTRONOMY
wisconsin.edu

UW-Stout science alum created first new blue in 240 years

Material chemist Andrew Smith co-invented YInMN, now a Crayola color. Andrew Smith enjoys color and science, asking questions like, what causes color? How is color formed? How are pigments made? Combining his interests in graduate school at Oregon State University gave him a new perspective. “I started to understand what...
CHEMISTRY
AFP

Amazon birds becoming smaller, longer-winged due to climate change

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the body size of the rainforest's birds while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "The biggest takeaway for me is that this is happening far from direct human disturbance, such as deforestation, in the heart of the world's biggest rainforest," Vitek Jirinec, an ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center and the paper's lead author told AFP.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

The Intense Pressurized Conditions of Earth's Outer Core Have Been Recreated in a Lab

Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...
ASTRONOMY
AMA

6 ways doctors can use their voices to help science get heard

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need to elevate physician voices to help cut through misinformation maelstrom and take back the ear of American patients. When it comes to medicine, physicians’ voices must carry the most power in the conversation. Knowing how to make that happen is key. Even prior...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy