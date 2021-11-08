CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2021 Houston Open Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdGBg_0cqWMp8i00
Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on Oct 12, 2019 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour heads north, back across the border, to southeast Texas for the 73rd edition of the Houston Open.

Contested at Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, the Texas stop is the eighth tournament of the 2021-22 season, and the penultimate event of the wrap-around portion of the campaign.

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz will return to defend his maiden tour title, and will do so against a fairly stout field, particularly for a fall event.

As we do each week, here’s a round up of information and data points to prep you for the week in “H-Town.”

The Skinny

Title Sponsor: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

PGA Tour Debut: 1946

Event Week: 8 of 43

Dates: Nov. 11-14, 2021

Where: Houston, Texas

Course: Memorial Park Municipal GC

Distance: Par 70, 7432 yards

Architect: John Bredemus (1936)

Reno: Tom Doak, Brooks Koepka (2019)

Field: 128 players, 36-hole cut

Purse: $7,500,000

Winning Share: $1,350,000

FedExCup/OWGR: 500/50

Defending Champion: Carlos Ortiz

How to Follow the Houston Open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jPMJ_0cqWMp8i00
Golfers leave the 17 tee during day 1 of the Houston Open on Oct 11, 2019 at the Golf Club of Houston in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Sun: 1-4 p.m. ET (GOLF Channel)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

LINKS: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Houston Open History

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC4gK_0cqWMp8i00
Payne Stewart throws his golf ball after winning the Shell Houston Open on Sunday at TPC at The Woodlands in Houston, Texas on April 30, 1995. (Photo by Jacqueline Duvoisin / SI via Getty Images)

As one of the original four Texas stop on the touir The Houston Open is one of the longest-running PGA Tour events, with its inaugural tournament teeing off in 1946. It’s had star power from the very beginning with Byron Nelson winning by two over Ben Hogan in that first year, and South African legend Bobby Locke taking the title in its second edition.

Over the years, other champions have included Hall of Famers such as Cary Middlecoff, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Curtis Strange, Payne Stewart, Raymond Floyd, Vijah Singh, and Phil Mickelson.

Singh and Strange are the only three-time winners, with seven other players having won twice including Palmer and Middlecoff, among others.

From 2007 until 2020, the Houston Open was contested the week prior to The Masters, where it offered the last ticket (with a win) to get into the field at Augusta National. With a move to the fall portion of the schedule, the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio now holds that spot on the schedule.

The tournament has always been contested in the Houston area, but has bounced around between different venues with The Woodlands (1975-2002), and The Golf Club of Houston (2003-2019) being the mainstays in the modern era. In 2020, it moved to a renovated and restored Memorial Park Golf Course, which hosted the tournament for a dozen years, beginning in 1951.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnwBa_0cqWMp8i00
A look at the 18th green during the final round of the Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on April 5, 2015 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Damien Nelson / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Shell Oil Company, the title sponsor since 1992, ended its affiliation with the tour following the 2017 edition. The tournament went without a corporate sponsor in 2018 and 2019. Little-known Vivint stepped in for the 2020 edition, with Hewlett Packard signing on for 2021 and beyond.

History: Recent Winners

2020: Carlos Ortiz (-13)

2019: Lanto Griffin (-14)

2018: Ian Poulter (-19)

2017: Russell Henley (-20)

2016: Jim Herman (-15)

2015: J.B. Holmes (−16)

2014: Matt Jones (−15)

History: Records

Low Under-Par: -22 (Vijay Singh, 2002)

Low Score: 266 (Lee Trevino & Curtis Strange, 1980; Singh, 2002)

The Golf Course: Memorial Park Golf Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC4MF_0cqWMp8i00
Doc Redman, Mark Hubbard and Sean walk with their caddies on the first hole during the third round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on Nov 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato via Getty Images)

Memorial Park Golf Course, located in downtown Houston, is known as one of the very best municipal golf courses in the United States.

The course originally began as a 9-hole track with sand greens, built near the hospital at Camp Logan for use by convalescent soldiers (1912).

In 1935, following the closing of the hospital, golf course architect John Bredemus redesigned the course, making it an 18-holer. It opened in July of 1936 and, according to legend, Bredemus remarked that this was his “greatest golf course ever.”

It was the home of the Houston Open from 1951 to 1963, and through the years, it hosted the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Cary Middlecoff, and Jimmy Demaret.

In 1994, on behalf of Mayor Bob Lanier, a campaign began to restore the golf course. Great effort went to preserving its historical quality while allowing for proper maintenance for the future of the course. In 1995, the newly renovated 600-acre course opened with a lighted driving range, putting and chipping greens, and a beautiful new clubhouse facility.

Another renovation took place in late 2019: funded by the non-profit Astros Golf Foundation, the $18.5 million project has produced an even greater Memorial Park golf track.

Redesigned by world renowned architect, Tom Doak, the golf course now stretches to 7,292 yards and includes five par 5s (for amateurs).

“The course boasts strategic bunkering, and unique green contours with dramatic short-grass runoffs – making it a second-shot golf course,” according to the PGA Tour’s First Look.

Doak rose to the challenge by creating a municipal golf course that can be played by both tour professionals and the general public. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka was the PGA Tour consultant on the project.

Houston Open Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQyAm_0cqWMp8i00
Brooks Koepka crosses the bridge on the 7th hole during the final round of the Houston Open at Memorial Park GC on Nov 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer via Getty Images)

The field in Houston may be thin in terms of elite stars, with Brooks Koepka the only true headliner, but it is extremely deep in what could be called the tour’s upper middle class.

In fact there are 25 players who are ranked in the next 40 positions in the Official Golf World Rankings, from No. 12 Tony Finau and No. 23 Patrick Reed to No. 33 Max Homa and No. 41 Adam Scott.

Additional top-50 ranked names to watch include Sam Burns (No. 16), Tyrrell Hatton (19), Scottie Scheffler (21), Sungjae Im, (23), Joaquin Niemann (30), Matthew Wolff (31), Lee Westwood (37), and defending champion Carlos Ortiz (No. 49), among many others.

Aaron Wise, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry, Marc Leishman, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are some of the other familiar names in Houston.

Top-5 Betting Favorites

Pos-Player-Odds

1. Sam Burns (16-1)

2. Cameron Smith (18-1)

2. Scottie Scheffler (18-1)

2. Tyrrell Hatton (18-1)

5. Sungjae Im (20-1)

Full Field & Odds

Houston Open | Memorial Park GC | Houston, TX | Nov. 11-14, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH5f9_0cqWMp8i00
Charles Howell III during the final round of The RSM Classic at the Sea Island GC on November 18, 2018 in St. Simons Island, GA. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Following the Houston Open, the PGA Tour heads to Georgia for the 12th edition of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club, the final event of the nine-tournament wrap-around portion of the 2022 schedule.

The 2022 season will resume in January with the traditional swing through Hawaii before moving to the West Coast.

Nov. 18-21 The RSM Classic (St. Simons Island, GA)

–HOLIDAY BREAK–

Jan. 06-09 Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kapalua HI)

Jan. 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii (Honolulu, HI)

Jan. 20-23 The American Express (La Quinta, CA)

Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open (La Jolla, CA)

Feb. 03-06 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach, CA)

Credits: Getty Images, PGA Tour Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pro Golf Weekly

Jason Kokrak Rides Back-Nine Reboot to Victory at HPE Houston Open

Over the past 13 months, Jason Kokrak has become addicted to winning. After the 36-year-old failed to notch a win in any of his first 232 starts, he now has three victories in his last 27 starts after a back-nine birdie binge fueled an impressive comeback victory at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open on Sunday.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Reno, TX
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
Houston, TX
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

Joachim B. Hansen Wins AVIV Dubai Championship, Second Tour Title

Joachim B. Hansen carded a brilliant bogey-free 68 to claim his second career European Tour title at the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. The Dane, who entered his final day at Jumeirah Golf Estates with a share of marquee position, made birdie on the No. 1 hole and never looked back. He finished on 23-under par, one shot clear of Italian Francesco Laporta (69) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (65), who birdied five of his last seven holes to surge up the leaderboard.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

The Winningest PGA Tour Golfers of Every Decade: 1920s-2010s

Long before it incorporated into a behemoth money-making machine (stylized in all uppercase letters), the “PGA TOUR” was just that: “PGA” pros who “toured” the country playing for money. For its first forty years, from 1929 to 1968, the tour operated under the umbrella of the PGA of America. By...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Houston Open Power Rankings

After two weeks outside the U.S., the PGA Tour returns to the familiar state of Texas this week, for the Houston Open, an event that has origins dating all the way back to Byron Nelson’s victory in 1946. For the second consecutive year, a talented field will be congregating at...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Henrik Stenson
Pro Golf Weekly

WITB: Viktor Hovland Drives PING to Repeat Victory at Mayakoba

On Sunday at El Camaleon Golf Course, Viktor Hovland produced a final-round 67 to claim a four-shot victory at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Hovland’s final day at the Mexican resort included two bogeys against six birdies en route to a four-day total of 23-under par, four clear of runner-up Carlos Ortiz (66) and five better than Justin Thomas (69).
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Viktor Hovland Wins Back-to-Back Titles at Mayakoba

Since the days where you’d be lucky to get 1/1 odds on Tiger Woods in an event he had previously taken, defending a championship has been surprisingly rare on the PGA Tour. However, “rare” looked easy on Sunday in Playa del Carmen Mexico, as 24-year-old Norwegian star Viktor Hovland won his second straight World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, this time by a comfortable four strokes over Mexico native Carlos Ortiz.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Open#Open Field#Golf Tournament#Golf World#Golf Course#The Pga Tour#Par 70#Thu Sun#Golf Channel#Pga Tour Radio#Touir#South African#Hall Of Famers
Pro Golf Weekly

Matthew Wolff Takes Two-Shot Lead into Weekend at Mayakoba

Matthew Wolff chased an opening-round 61 with a second-day 68 and will take a two-shot lead into the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 22-year-old Californian finished his second day at the El Camaleon course with six birdies against three bogeys, including two late dropped shots on Nos. 16 and 18, en route to a two-day score of 13-under 129.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Matthew Wolff Shoots 61, Takes Day-One Lead at Mayakoba

Matthew Wolff opened with a record-tying 10-under 61 to secure a two-shot lead after day one of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 22-year-old Californian finished his first day at the El Camaleon course with an immaculate scorecard comprised of eight pars and 10 birdies – five per side – en route to the day’s low round.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

10 Things To Know About Greg Norman’s New Pro Golf Tour

Former PGA Tour superstar Greg Norman will become the commissioner of the new Saudi-backed pro golf tour. Here are ten (10) things to know about Norman and this new professional golf tour. 1. The tour will be backed by Liv Golf Investments through the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund, which...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pieters, Pavon Share 54-Hole Lead at Portugal Masters

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon carded matching 6-under 65s and will enter Sunday’s finale of the Portugal Masters sharing a four-shot lead on 16-under par. Pieters, a four-time European Tour winner, cited putting as the key to his round. “The front nine was really tough with the wind,”...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Nino Bertasio Maintains Lead at Portugal Masters

Nino Bertasio carded a second-round 69 and will enter the weekend at the Portugal Masters with a two-shot advantage. The Italian finished his second day at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course with three birdies against one bogey to settle on 12-under par. “I didn’t expect anything similar from yesterday,”...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Field: By The Numbers

The 2022 season’s seventh event gets underway on Thursday morning in Playa del Carmen, Mexico with the 15th edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Known colloquy as the “Mayakoba Golf Classic,” the event features a field of 128 players who qualified, or were exempt, through some performance metric.
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

590
Followers
363
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy