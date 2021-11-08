CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s Udonis Haslem explains why he has ‘a goal’ of reaching 20 NBA seasons

Udonis Haslem has his sights set on 20 NBA seasons. “That’s a goal,” Haslem said to the Miami Herald ahead of Monday night’s road game against the Denver Nuggets. The Miami Heat’s veteran forward and longtime team captain is in his 19th NBA season. He’s not ready to officially commit to...

Related
basketball-addict.com

Heat vet Udonis Haslem officially joins Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, others in NBA’s most loyal club

The Miami Heat are on a roll, and they have just extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 129-103 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies, but that pales in comparison to Udonis Haslem’s own streak of seasons played for a single team. Haslem is now in an exclusive club that also includes Hall […] The post Heat vet Udonis Haslem officially joins Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, others in NBA’s most loyal club appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Miami Herald

Free-throw numbers are down around NBA, but not for Heat’s Jimmy Butler. He explains why

Free-throw numbers are down around the NBA, but not for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Teams are shooting about 19.9 free throws per 100 possessions this season, which is down from 22 free throws per 100 possessions last season in part because of rule changes recently implemented to eliminate fouls drawn from unnatural shooting motions.
NBA
chatsports.com

Heat's Udonis Haslem on Nikola Jokic: 'I Think He's a Really Good Guy'

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is ready to move on after the confrontation between teammate Markieff Morris and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Monday. Haslem spoke with reporters at his team's Wednesday shootaround in advance of an evening road game with the Los Angeles Lakers and praised Jokic as a player and person, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat veteran Udonis Haslem slams ex-NBA star over Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident

Tempers flared towards the end of the Miami Heat and Dever Nuggets’ matchup on Monday night after Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris exchanged blows at mid-court. As Jokic was about to pass the ball, Morris barrelled into the upper body of the Nuggets star. In retaliation, Jokic shoved the Heat forward that sent the latter falling to the floor. The ensuing events were just as ugly as Jimmy Butler was seen barking at Jokic. A picture of Heat players stalking the Nuggets in the locker room also went viral.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#The Miami Herald#The Denver Nuggets#The Miami Heat
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

