4 Very Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks With Dividend Hikes Coming This Week

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) -- the "Dogecoin killer" -- has been on an epic run. As of this writing, the meme coin has skyrocketed nearly 600% since the start of October alone and is up well over 3,500,000% since inception last summer. This return includes a more than 40% fall from its all-time high just weeks ago.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO