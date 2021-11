TAMPA, Fla. - A city of Tampa program is helping to break barriers and make arts and music education more accessible to local youth. ArtReach is offered at select community centers and gives students a chance to learn instruments like the guitar, ukulele and keyboard at no cost. At the end of the 8-week session, students get to perform in a final showcase for family and friends. Students then have the opportunity to earn their own instruments if they become mentors to others.

