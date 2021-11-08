CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC: Company processed millions in payments in student debt relief scheme

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
The Federal Trade Commission obtained an order permanently banning a payment processor that facilitated a fraudulent student loan debt relief scheme from processing debt relief payments. The order also requires the company and its owner to surrender $500,000 to the FTC for consumer redress. The FTC’s complaint against Automatic...

