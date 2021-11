Eric Robinson, Sean Kuraly, and Alexandre Texier have been skating together on the Blue Jackets' fourth line for just five games, but they're already paying dividends. Texier, who was demoted to the fourth line from the second line, seems to have rediscovered his game playing alongside the speedy Robinson and the dependable Kuraly. The line has been excellent in its five games together and has played a key role in the team's 4-1-0 record in the time since the line was assembled.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO