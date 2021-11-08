CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to Benson: Theater’s First Play Attractive to Many

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurning onto Binney Street off N. 60th Street to park my car on Friday night felt like going back 20 years in time. In the early 2000s, I spent quite a bit of time in Benson. As a 20-something, 60th and Maple streets was a pretty cool place to hang out:...

Marin Independent Journal

Campy Oscar Wilde play opens Novato Theater Company’s season

The mating rituals of the idle rich get fully examined in Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” at Novato Theater Company through Nov. 21. The production is the company’s first full effort in the post-pandemic era. The author’s most well-known and arguably best theatrical work is among the most...
NOVATO, CA
lakeplacidnews.com

UP CLOSE: LPHS theater presents first play since pandemic began

LAKE PLACID — Stage lights will shine again on a Lake Placid High School theater production this Thursday, Nov. 4, the school’s first full show since before the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020. The comedy show — “The Internet is Distract-OH LOOK, A KITTEN!” — explores “the rabbit hole we go down every time we go online.”
LAKE PLACID, NY
Daily Gazette

‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ brings theater back to Proctors

Theater returns to Proctors this week for the first time since the pandemic began. The Off-Broadway production “Friends! The Musical Parody” begins tonight at the GE Theater and runs through Saturday. Proctors has hosted several other programs over the last year, including film premieres and had initially planned to bring...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Amy Ryan
Houston Chronicle

Dawson alumna's play at Pearl Theater puts new spin on Robin Hood

Fight scenes, goofy moments and sea shanties dot the romance and heroism of Sherwood Forest in Tabetha Harrison’s new take on “Robin Hood,” to be performed Nov. 12-21 at Pearl Theater. “This version is different from others, mainly in how it focuses on the characters,” said Harrison, 20, a graduate...
HOUSTON, TX
Monroe Evening News

New theater program to stage first show

A year-round youth theater program has been added to the education offerings at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts. Monroe School of Performing Arts began in September and is open to middle and high school students, ages 12-18. It meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the RRCA, which annually runs Summer Theatre Arts Camp for area youth.
MONROE, MI
snntv.com

Sarasota Opera is back with full capacity in theater

SARASOTA (WSNN) - The arts are back! The Sarasota Opera House opens its door for another season during COVID, but this one is different. The company is kicking off its 63rd consecutive season with Rossini's ‘The Silken Ladder.’ And now the curtain rises to full capacity in the historic theater.
SARASOTA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Back to life with the undead at CF’s black box theater

CF’s black box theater is dark no more. The acoustically exquisite space at the College of Central Florida’s Dassance Fine Arts Center springs back to life this weekend with an eclectic musical production that’s spiked with humor and campy horror. Expect a performance catered to those of us adjusting our...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls to Play the Booth Theater; Dates Announced

Poster for "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" (Photo courtesy of Polk & Co.) The previously announced revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf has a theater and dates! The production, which will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will play at the Booth Theatre beginning on March 4, 2022 with an opening night set for March 24. Casting will be announced later.
MOVIES
myheraldreview.com

Benson steps back in time for Halloween

BENSON — Every Halloween, Benson City Hall employees dress up for Halloween. This year, the finance department adopted a ‘70s theme by adoring the office with disco paraphernalia while the department’s employees dressed up in costumes from that era. Michelle Ziatz, with her peace signs, headband and flower-child attire, won...
BENSON, AZ
Traverse City Record-Eagle

What's Playing in Theaters This Weekend: 11/05/2021

Eternals: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality. (C14) Spencer: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England,...
MOVIES
Eunice News

Christmas Play opens Thursday at Eunice Players’ Theater

Opening night for “A Candle in the Window” is fast approaching and the cast and crew are putting on the finishing touches. Directors Becky Broussard and Jody L. Powell are excited to kick off the holiday season with a show filled with an interesting collection of train travelers, a group of angelic children, and a train stationmaster who holds a mysterious secret. This second offering of Eunice…
EUNICE, LA
kwhi.com

BLINN COLLEGE THEATER ARTS PROGRAM PRESENTS PLAY

A story of bravery and the supernatural is the next production to be staged by the Blinn College Brenham Campus Theater Arts Program. “Wiley and the Hairy Man” will be presented at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on Blinn College’s campus in Brenham November 18th – 21st. Theater Arts Program Director Brad Nies, who is directing the play, says the story is based on a legend passed down through generations and is set in the backwaters of the South. It involves a fatherless boy, his conjuring grandmother, his faithful dog, and the Hairy Man who haunts the swamps as well as Wiley’s dreams.
BRENHAM, TX
Durango Herald

Check out what’s playing in Durango movie theaters

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Rated PG-13. Julie Davis, warm, kind, loving to her husband and child, is a best-selling children’s author. While her books deal with unlocking...
DURANGO, CO
