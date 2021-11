After keeping pace with them throughout the opening half, the Houston Rockets ran into a heap of problems en route to a 120-107 defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Their Sunday night loss marked the eighth straight of that sort for a team that’s been able to string together a couple of impressive showings against the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets but a barrage of three-pointers from the Warriors while the offensive struggles for Houston continued got rid of any belief that this game would be close down the stretch.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO