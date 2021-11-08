CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Imagin Medical Announces Appointment Of Kayvon Namvar To Board Of Directors And Kevin Slawin, M.D. As Board Chairman

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) ("Imagin" or the "Company"), a surgical imaging company visualizing cancer in vital new ways starting with bladder cancer, today reported key changes in the composition of its Board of Directors.

Robin Atlas, M.D., Medical Director Emerita of Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates, the largest multi-specialty group practice in New England, has resigned as Chair and as a member of Imagin Medical's Board of Directors.

Replacing Dr. Atlas, Kayvon Namvar has now joined Imagin's Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Namvar serves as a Principal at RNA Capital Advisors, a financial and strategic advisory firm, and as Vice President, Finance & Strategic Analysis at Hawthorne Effect, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on clinical trials. He has expertise in forecasting, valuation, and transaction advisory support in the life sciences, healthcare, and technology industries. Kayvon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Kevin Slawin, M.D., Imagin's lead investor who joined Imagin's Board in August 2021, has assumed the role of Chairman. Dr. Slawin, a leading uro-oncologist, is the founder of Rapha Capital Management, LLC, a venture capital firm focused on identifying and managing strategic investments in early stage biotechnology companies. Dr. Slawin brings knowledge of bladder and prostate cancer to Imagin as the Company advances the i/Blue Imaging System for bladder cancer visualization to commercialization.

"On behalf of Imagin Medical, I'd like to thank Dr. Atlas for her many years of service helping to advance the Company's best-in-class imaging technology and to welcome Kayvon Namvar to the Company Board and Dr. Slawin to his new role as Board Chairman," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin Medical CEO.

"As a urologist who cared for patients with cancer over a 25-year career as a professor and urological oncologic surgeon, I have an intimate knowledge of the field and of the needs of patients with prostate and bladder cancer," said Dr. Slawin. "Adding the Board Chairman position to my lead investor role in Imagin signifies my appreciation of Imagin's advanced technology and the potential it may bring to the improvement in the care of these patients."

Imagin also announced that the Company achieved a major milestone in successfully moving the i/Blue Imaging System to the pre-production phase of development, which will encompass product design freeze, completed product documentation, manufacturing process development, and product and process design verification testing. Once verification testing is complete, the product will move into pilot production to finish initial product builds that will be used for final validation testing and lead to FDA submission in late 2022.

"As we enter this new phase with significant financing in place, the road ahead is clear to deliver the final product," said Jim Hutchens. "We look forward to meeting all our development milestones over the next twelve months."

About Imagin MedicalImagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsInformation set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact: Jim HutchensPresident & CEO Telephone: 833-246-2446 https://imaginmedical.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imagin-medical-announces-appointment-of-kayvon-namvar-to-board-of-directors-and-kevin-slawin-md-as-board-chairman-301418479.html

SOURCE Imagin Medical, Inc.; Rapha Capital Management, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

NINJIO appoints Brett Wahlin to Board of Directors

NINJIO announced the appointment of Brett Wahlin to their board of directors. Brett will advise the company on its continued development and implementation of cyber security solutions. He brings decades of experience as an Information Security Executive and CISO/CSO, and he has a proven history of building highly effective multi-national...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

MPC announces newly elected board of directors

Mortgage Professionals Canada has announced the freshly elected members of its new board of directors. The executive committee of its board will be led by chair Joe Pinheiro and vice chair Veronica Love. They are taking over from past chair Dong Lee. The executive committee also includes secretary Joe Jacobs and treasurer Eric Chamelot.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Military Streaming Platform Veteran Entertainment Television "VET Tv" Announces Waco Hoover As Chief Executive Officer And Todd Brockman As Chairman Of The Board

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Entertainment Television, the largest entertainment and streaming platform serving the military community, announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Waco Hoover who has chaired the company's advisory board will serve as CEO and Todd Brockman will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. John Acevedo will transition from his role as CEO and serve as the company's chief strategy officer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Bladder Cancer#Board Chairman#Imagin Medical Inc#Cse#Imexf#The Company#Chair#Imagin Medical#Rna Capital Advisors#Hawthorne Effect Inc#Healthcare#Business Administration#Rapha Capital Management#Llc#Company#The Company Board
TheStreet

PCOM Announces Thomas J. Gravina As Board Chairman

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Gravina was voted in today as the next chairman of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's (PCOM) Board of Trustees, effective immediately. A member of the board since 2003 and vice chairman since 2015, Gravina is the fourth board chair to serve in this singular role in the institution's history. He will succeed chairman John P. Kearney, who served as chairman since 2014, and will remain on the board as vice chairman through 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BeyondSpring Appoints Commercial Leader Mark Santos To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (BYSI) - Get BeyondSpring Inc. Report, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mark Santos, RPh, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Santos has over 30 years of executive experience across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Pharma Strategy & Contracting at OneOncology. He was President of ION Solutions, the leading GPO in the U.S., from 2011 to 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) today announced a change in its Board of Directors, with the addition of Amy Y. Murray. In addition, Virginia C. (“Gina”) Drosos has informed the AFG Board of Directors of her desire to step down from her role as a current director of the Company in mid-December in order to pursue another board service opportunity.
BUSINESS
vermontbiz.com

Lake Champlain Chamber announces additions to the Board of Directors

The Lake Champlain Chamber is pleased to announce that Greg Maguire, General Counsel and Director of Business Strategy at Liquid Measurement Systems, will serve as Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors for the next year and Ashley Wainer, Vice President, Customers & Energy Innovation at VGS will serve as Vice Chair.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Vancouver, CA
martechseries.com

Sitecore Appoints Marjorie Lao to Board of Directors

Marjorie Lao, seasoned financial executive, joins Sitecore’s Board of Directors to support company in its rapid growth and investment trajectory. Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that Marjorie Lao has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Lao joins Sitecore amid its significant investment plan to further accelerate growth, announced earlier this year, which has generated four acquisitions and sparked record growth for the company.
SOFTWARE
The Press

SVB Financial Group Appoints Elizabeth Burr to its Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth "Busy" Burr, former President and Chief Commercial Officer of Carrot, Inc., who has also led innovation efforts at Citigroup and Humana, to its board of directors, effective November 8, 2021. SVB Financial Group is the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors. Burr will also serve on the board of directors of Silicon Valley Bank.
BUSINESS
themarkup.org

The Markup Appoints Anil Dash to Board of Directors

Dash brings his expertise in building a more humane, inclusive, and ethical technology industry. NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 8, 2021 — The Markup, a mission-driven media organization investigating how technology is reshaping society, has named Anil Dash, CEO of Glitch, as the newest member of its board of directors. With decades of experience in ethical technology, Dash will serve in a strategic role as the organization focuses on its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clarus Commerce Appoints Kelly Mahoney and Kevin Johnson to Its Board of Directors

Ulta Beauty and former Ebates executives bring decades of consumer engagement and business expertise to end-to-end loyalty solutions provider. Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty solutions, announced Kelly Mahoney and Kevin Johnson as members of its board of directors. In their positions, both Kelly and Kevin serve as strategic advisors, working closely with Clarus Commerce leadership on driving business initiatives and supporting the company in its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ketamine One Announces Resignation Of Loreto Grimaldi From Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces that Loreto Grimaldi has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective November 3, 2021. Ketamine One thanks Mr. Grimaldi for his service on its Board of Directors since June of this year.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Brex Appoints Thasunda Brown Duckett to its Board of Directors

the Fintech Unicorn that is focused on reimagining finance for growing businesses, announced that Thasunda Brown Duckett has been appointed to the Brex Board of Directors “effective January 1, 2022.”. Duckett, an experienced and forward-thinking financial services leader with valuable corporate governance experience, will “serve on Brex’s Board as...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AESP Announces 2022 Board Of Director Appointments To Drive New Energy Efficiency And Clean Energy Initiatives

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), announced its newly elected 2022 Board of Directors, which guides Association strategy and informs how AESP achieves its goal of creating highly educated energy efficiency and clean energy workforces. New additions to the board highlight the increased diversity of AESP's membership and the value its members place on equity and inclusivity within the industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy