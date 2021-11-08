CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Kronos Bio And Tempus Announce Multi-Year Collaboration To Provide Kronos Bio With Access To Tempus' Platform

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Kronos to receive broad access to Tempus' real-world data and proprietary tools and materials to expand preclinical hypotheses testing capabilities and inform more streamlined clinical trial design

Agreement builds on earlier collaboration between companies announced in February 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, and Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year collaboration that provides Kronos Bio with access to Tempus' real-world genomic and transcriptomic data and data analytics tools.

Under the agreement, Kronos Bio will have access to a number of precision medicine tools, including Tempus' modeling lab, which houses a growing repository of molecularly profiled organoids. Access to such data and tools will help Kronos Bio accelerate the preclinical and clinical development of its current and future portfolio, by for example, using organoid models to generate biomarker hypotheses that can be tested in the clinic or in virtual molecularly defined patient cohorts drawn from Tempus' extensive data sets.

The collaboration builds on an earlier agreement announced in February under which Tempus is performing molecular characterization of tumor samples from patients enrolled in Kronos Bio's Phase 1/2 clinical study of the company's CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742. Tempus will retrospectively sequence and analyze these patient samples to assess the relationship between MYC copy number, MYC expression levels and clinical response. Tempus will also explore a path to developing a companion diagnostic.The expanded relationship leverages Kronos Bio's deep expertise in transcriptional regulation and Tempus' next-generation-sequencing capabilities, as well as drawing on each company's computational biology capabilities. Kronos Bio also has the option to join Tempus' TIME Trial ® Network, which supports rapid patient identification, site activation and enrollment of select clinical trials.

"With a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, we are building upon our existing work with Kronos Bio to advance the company's portfolio of clinical programs, including lanraplenib and KB-0742," said Marc Yoskowitz, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Life Sciences at Tempus. "We look forward to harnessing the strength of our entire platform to support the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics."The capabilities provided under the expanded agreement offer Kronos Bio the opportunity to access real-world data to further refine current understanding of transcription regulatory networks (TRNs), which could help accelerate clinical development.

"This partnership will bring together Kronos Bio's knowledge and experience with transcriptional regulatory networks and Tempus' sequencing expertise and exceptional data analytics tools and organoid models," said Jorge DiMartino, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president, Clinical Development at Kronos Bio. "We are looking forward to working together now and in the future, as we continue to progress our current clinical candidates, test rational combinations, and bring forward new ones, with the goal of getting medicines to patients as quickly as possible."

About TempusTempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world's largest libraries of matched clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com .

About Kronos Bio, Inc.Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio's lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release, in some cases, uses terms such as "will," "present," "anticipated," "ongoing," "to announce" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Kronos Bio's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the collaboration with Tempus, including Kronos Bio's belief that access to data and tools provided under the Tempus agreement will help Kronos Bio accelerate the preclinical and clinical development of its current and future portfolio, other expected benefits of the collaboration, and work to be performed under the collaboration; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks inherent in the clinical development of novel therapeutics; risks related to third-party performance; and risks associated with the sufficiency of Kronos Bio's cash resources and need for additional capital. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Kronos Bio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Kronos Bio assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Kronos Bio Contacts:Marni KottleKronos Bio (650) 900-3450 mkottle@kronosbio.com

Investors:Claudia StyslingerArgot Partners(212) 600-1902 kronosbio@argotpartners.com

Media:Sheryl SeapyReal Chemistry(949) 903-4750 sseapy@realchemistry.com

Tempus Contact:Hanah Heintzelman (732) 737-1796 hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Provides Update On Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, as amended, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Release of this information is pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b). It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HOLLYSYS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. On Behalf Of Hollysys Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report on behalf of Hollysys stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Sec#Multi#Myc
TheStreet

USA Compression Partners, LP To Participate In RBC Capital Markets Midstream And Energy Infrastructure Conference

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) - Get USA Compression Partners LP Report ("USA Compression") today announced that its senior management will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on November 16, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression's website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under "Presentations."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Veracyte Announces New Data On Immuno-Oncology Offerings Presented At SITC 2021

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that new data from three posters were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's immuno-oncology offerings for biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. The data demonstrate the ability of Brightplex to assess the spatial distribution of targeted...
CANCER
TheStreet

Aadi Bioscience Presents Two Abstracts On FYARRO (nab-Sirolimus) At The Annual Meeting Of The Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS)

In an Expanded Access Program, advanced malignant PEComa patients who previously progressed on other mTOR inhibitors showed a 25% partial response rate and 63% clinical benefit rate when treated with nab-sirolimus. In a final analysis from the AMPECT registrational trial in mTOR naïve patients with advanced malignant PEComa, results of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Alnylam Presents New Data For Zilebesiran, An Investigational RNAi Therapeutic For The Treatment Of Hypertension, At The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced positive interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 study of zilebesiran (formerly known as ALN-AGT), an investigational subcutaneous RNAi therapeutic targeting liver-expressed angiotensinogen (AGT) in development for the treatment of hypertension. Findings on the pharmacodynamic and antihypertensive effects of zilebesiran six months after a single dose were presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021, taking place virtually from November 13-15, 2021. Additional results demonstrated that zilebesiran was safe and well tolerated in the Phase 1 study during salt restriction and when administered concomitantly with irbesartan, an oral renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi).
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SBTX

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Silverback Therapeutics' initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (2) Silverback Therapeutics securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 4, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dresner v. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-01499. Filed in the Western District of Washington on November 5, 2021, the Silverback Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Silverback Therapeutics as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

A2 Bio Provides First Preclinical Data Presentation For CEA And MSLN Programs, Including Trial Update At SITC 2021

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc., "A2 Bio", is a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-in-class Tmod ™ T cell therapy platform to tackle the fundamental challenge in solid tumor treatment—the ability of cancer medicines to distinguish between tumor and normal cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Acasti Pharma Announces Annual Stock Option Grants

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced the annual grant of stock options to its employees, executives and directors. An aggregate of 2,077,900 options to purchase common shares of the Company were granted under the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Industry Merger Creates Powerful New Digital Signage Leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Creative Realities, Inc. ("CRI", NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and Reflect Systems, Inc. (Reflect) announced that the companies have executed a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the combined company will operate under the Creative Realities, Inc. name and continue to be listed on NASDAQ as CREX.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

CF Acquisition Corp. V And Satellogic Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement

CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: CFV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective Satellogic's registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with their proposed business combination (the "Business Combination").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Announces Clinical Program Update for Neuromuscular Blocking Agents BX-1000, BX-2000 and BX-3000

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) this week announced a clinical program update for its neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs), including completion of a dose-escalation study evaluating BX-1000 in healthy volunteers. Baudax’s proprietary NMBs are BX-1000, an intermediate duration NMB, BX-2000, an ultra-short duration NMB, and BX-3000, a reversal...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Charlton, MA-Based INCOM Celebrates 50 Years Of Growth And Innovation

CHARLTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INCOM, Inc., the world's largest supplier of glass and polymer fused fiber optic solutions, is celebrating 50 years of growth, product innovation and business accomplishments. Since launching in 1971, INCOM has grown from a fledgling startup with an entrepreneurial spirit into a world-class...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Apollo Healthcare Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC, OTC QX: AHCCF) (" Apollo" or the " Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR. Copies of the filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com. All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Codere Online Announces Nominations To Its Board Of Directors

Directors will be appointed in connection with the consummation of the business combination, pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement and the Nomination Agreement. Four Directors, including one independent, to be nominated by Codere Newco S.A. (the "Parent") and two Independent Directors to be nominated by DD3 Sponsor Group, LLC (the "Sponsor").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Moderna Announces Presentation Of Interim Data From Phase 1 Study Of MRNA Triplet Program At 2021 SITC Annual Meeting

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of mRNA-2752 (Triplet) in patients with accessible solid tumors and lymphomas. The data showed that the Company's mRNA Triplet program given in combination with AstraZeneca's durvalumab (IMFINZI®) was tolerated at all dose levels tested and elicited evidence of anti-tumor activity. The recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is up to of 8mg mRNA-2752 + durvalumab.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Coursera To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera's chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:. 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. 11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy