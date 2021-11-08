CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amyris To Offer $400.0 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market ™ operating platform, today announced that it proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes"), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"). Amyris also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Amyris, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears.

The notes will mature on November 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding June 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, regardless of whether such conditions have been met. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Amyris' common stock (the "common stock"), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Amyris.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Amyris to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Amyris will also be required, in certain circumstances, to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes prior to the maturity date or convert their notes called (or deemed called) for redemption during the related redemption period, as the case may be. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Amyris' option at any time, and from time to time, on or after November 20, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Amyris' common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time.

The interest rate, conversion rate, offering price and other terms are to be determined upon pricing of the notes.

Amyris intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Amyris intends to use the remaining net proceeds for the repayment of existing senior debt instruments and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Amyris expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the common stock upon any conversion of the notes and/or offset any cash payments Amyris is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of the common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time.

In addition, the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to a conversion of notes and may do so following any repurchase of notes by Amyris on any fundamental change repurchase date or otherwise). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the notes, which could affect the holder's ability to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of the notes, it could affect the number of shares and the value of the consideration that the holder would receive upon conversion of the notes.

If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Amyris expects to use the resulting additional proceeds of the sale of the additional notes to pay the cost of entering into the additional capped call transactions, for the repayment of existing senior debt instruments and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities (including the shares of the common stock, if any, into which the notes are convertible) and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The notes and any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding Amyris' proposed offering of the notes and expected use of net proceeds of the offering. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to whether Amyris will consummate the offering of the notes on the expected terms, or at all, the anticipated principal amount of the notes, which could differ based upon market conditions, whether the capped call transactions will become effective, the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering, which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, prevailing market and other general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether Amyris will be able to satisfy the conditions required to close any sale of the notes. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect Amyris' business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors" described in Amyris' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in Amyris' other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market TM operating platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and Lab-to-Market are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amyris-to-offer-400-0-million-of-convertible-senior-notes-due-2026--301419033.html

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

EBay Completes Transfer Of Its Businesses In Korea To Emart

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced it has completed the transfer of 80.01% stake in its Korean businesses for approximately $3.0 billion USD of gross cash proceeds. "We...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Snap Inc. Responds To "Mini-Tender" Offer By TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, or TRC Capital, to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of Snap Class A common stock at a price of $50.25 per share in cash. TRC Capital's offer price is 4.43% below than the $52.58 closing price per share of Snap's Class A common stock on October 29, 2021, the last trading day before TRC Capital commenced its mini-tender offer. If all shares are acquired, TRC Capital's ownership would represent approximately 0.15% of Snap's outstanding Class A common stock.
STOCKS
TheStreet

OAK STREET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc. On Behalf Of Oak Street Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (OSH) on behalf of Oak Street stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oak Street has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning EMotors, Inc. F/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important December 14 Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZEV, ZEV.WS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, ZEV.WS) between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Debt#Convertible Debt#Sec
TheStreet

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. Announces Closing Of $172,500,000 Initial Public Offering Including The Full Exercise Of The Over-Allotment Option

Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 17,250,000 units, at $10.00 per unit, including 2,250,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and commenced trading under the ticker symbol "APN U" on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "APN" and "APN W," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Acasti Pharma Announces Annual Stock Option Grants

LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced the annual grant of stock options to its employees, executives and directors. An aggregate of 2,077,900 options to purchase common shares of the Company were granted under the...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CF Acquisition Corp. V And Satellogic Announce Effectiveness Of Registration Statement

CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: CFV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective Satellogic's registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with their proposed business combination (the "Business Combination").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Standard Lithium Provides Update On Annual Filings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium" or the " Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, advises that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F, as amended, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Release of this information is pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guidelines Sections 401(h) and 610(b). It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Group 1 Automotive Announces Sale Of Brazil Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - Get Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Report,("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with 190 dealerships located in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPI SA, LLC has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Original Holdings S.A., a sociedade por ações incorporated in Brazil and an affiliate of Simpar S.A, a publicly listed company in Brazil ("Original"), with UAB Motors Participações Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group 1, as an intervening party ("UAB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement, Original will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of UAB from the Company for BRL 510 million in cash (the "Transaction").
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3D Systems (DDD) to Issue Convertible Senior Notes Worth $350M

3D Systems DDD recently announced that it proposes to offer convertible senior notes worth $350 million, maturing on Nov 15, 2026. The notes will be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional investors. Purchasers will get an option to buy an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation Announces Redemption Amount Calculation Relating To Redemption Of Senior Notes Due 2022 And 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to the separate notices of redemption dated October 15, 2021 (the "Notices") relating to all of the outstanding principal amount of its 3.50% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") and all of the outstanding principal amount of its 3.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes" and, together with the 2022 Notes, the "Notes"), MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation today announced the calculation of the redemption prices for the Notes. The aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes outstanding is $400,000,000 and the aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes outstanding is also $400,000,000.
MARKETS
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Station Casinos LLC Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Station Casinos LLC (the "Company"), a consolidated subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) - Get Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Class A Report, announced today it priced an offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") at an interest rate of 4.625% per annum and an issue price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes The offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenText Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes to Redeem Outstanding 2026 Notes

Open Text Corporation announced today proposed offerings of $1.0 billion in total aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes by OpenText and Open Text Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect U.S. subsidiary of OpenText (“OTHI”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Leon Zemel, Chief Product Officer at Kubient. OpenText...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Equitable Bank Successfully Completes Record $400 Million Deposit Note Offering, Bolstered By Continued Strength Of Its Growth Strategy

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today announced the closing of a successful institutional placement of a $400 million 2.5-year fixed rate deposit note. The deposit note, which was offered...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

MultiPlan Corporation Files Required Resale Registration Statement In Connection With Existing Convertible Notes

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan" or the "Company"), announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (the "resale registration statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021 relating to the offer and resale from time to time of shares of its Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of its $1,300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% / 7.00% Convertible Senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2027 (the "Convertible Notes").
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging International, LLC ("Graphic Packaging"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC and the primary operating subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that it launched an offering to sell $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2030 (the "Dollar Notes") and €290.0 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2029 (the "Euro Notes" and, together with the Dollar Notes, the "Senior Notes") in a private offering in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Public Storage Prices Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Tom Boyle, Chief Financial Officer of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA, the "Company"), announced today that the Company has priced a public offering of $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued in three tranches. The first tranche of $650 million aggregate principal amount of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Horizon Announces Retirement Of CFO, Beat-and-raise Q3. Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced Paul Hoelscher, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will retire effective May 16, 2022, and continue as an advisor to the company through May 2023. Aaron Cox, who was named executive vice president, finance, will succeed Hoelscher.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
66K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy