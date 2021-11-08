CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talos Energy Announces Secondary Public Offering Of Common Stock

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) - Get Talos Energy, Inc. Report ("Talos" or the "Company") announced today an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (the "Offering") by certain affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Riverstone Holdings LLC (the "Selling Stockholders"). Talos is not selling any shares of common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering. The underwriter may offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock from AP Talos Energy LLC.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectuses. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement, the accompanying base prospectuses and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectuses relating to the Offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (TALO) - Get Talos Energy, Inc. Report is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage collaborative arrangements along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm +1.713.328.3008 investor@talosenergy.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this communication, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast", "may," "objective," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential methods of distribution of the securities by the underwriter. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to economic, market or business conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-announces-secondary-public-offering-of-common-stock-301419034.html

SOURCE Talos Energy

ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

