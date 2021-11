Gov. Ned Lamont filed papers Monday for a 2022 reelection campaign, but stopped short of declaring definitively whether he would seek a second term. Lamont mentioned filing the paperwork during a stop in Ansonia that both highlighted major upgrades along Metro-North’s Waterbury branch and the new federal infrastructure bill’s potential affect on Connecticut. The federal act, which will send at least $2 billion in added money to the state over the next five years, gave Lamont and the state’s Congressional delegation a chance to talk about progress in 2022 now that 2021 elections are done.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO