SandRidge Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational And Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (SD) - Get SandRidge Energy, Inc. Report today announced plans to release third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

SandRidge will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Company's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) - Get SandRidge Energy, Inc. Report is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations SandRidge Energy, Inc. 1 E. Sheridan Ave. Suite 500 Oklahoma City, OK 73104 investors@sandridgeenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-operational-and-financial-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301419036.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.

