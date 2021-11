Applegate House Heritage Arts and Education has received a $30,000 grant to help with a restoration project. A release said $30,000 has been received from the Kinsman Foundation of Milwaukie, Oregon. The money is to be applied to the $66,000 roof restoration project at the Charles and Melinda Applegate House, which was built in Yoncalla in 1852. The Kinsman Foundation has a primary interest in the area of architectural preservation through the rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction of historic buildings, especially those on the National Register of Historic Places.

