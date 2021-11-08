Little Rock 2050

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Arkansas Times Staff
 7 days ago
In 1974, the Arkansas Times surveyed regional planners to get a picture of Little Rock 26 years down the line, in 1990. Among the predictions: Little Rock’s population would reach 500,000, 75% of all new construction would be apartments and other multifamily units, and the Metrocentre Mall would revitalize downtown. “Freeways...

Hot topics and flying bullets: the Little Rock City Board’s work this week

Hot topics await the Little Rock City Board at its meeting Tuesday, as detailed in an article this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joseph Flaherty. LAWSUIT SETTLEMENTS: City Director Lance Hines has proposed an ordinance to make it clear that the city manager couldn’t approve the settlement of a lawsuit without notice to the City Board and potential public discussion. This addresses the recent controversy over the settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. A $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the City Board.
Thanksgiving night is saved; Bijoux, Tawanna Campbell, and Dee Dee Jones sing at Shooters Bar & Grill

It’s been a while since most of us have had full-on family gatherings for holidays, so you’d be forgiven if you forgot that part of Thanksgiving evening where you’re full and family-ed out, looking for some — any — reason to get out and about, if only to remind your body that it’s capable of doing more than serving as a receptacle for cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole. Should that befall you this year, three of the state’s finest vocalists — Bijoux Pighee, Tawanna Campbell-Berry and Dee Dee Jones are teaming up for “Divas in the Rock,” a concert at 8:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night at Shooters Bar & Grill in Little Rock. DJ Nick Hud sets the tone.
Democrat announces for open state Senate seat in Northwest Arkansas

A Democrat has announced as a candidate in the special election to complete a term in Senate District 7, from which Republican Lance Eads of Springdale recently resigned to take a lobbying job. (He doesn’t call government consulting lobbying because legislators theoretically can’t immediately rotate out the door to the lobby but the practice has become fairly common. As a local chamber of commerce employee, Eads already was a reliable in-chamber representative of the business lobby.)
More LR 2050 predictions

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. A host of hopeful predictions. Little Rock’s population will reach 350,000. We’ll have elevated rail transit from East Little Rock...
Big Bad Breakfast coming to West Little Rock in early 2022

Little Rock’s breakfast game is about to get bigger and badder. Big Bad Breakfast — founded in Oxford in 2008 by chef and author John Currence, a New Orleans native and James Beard award winner — has become a staple in Oxford and beyond, known for its high-end, decadent breakfast fare. Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar visited the Oxford location on a road trip with his wife this past summer and considered his breakfast there the highlight of the trip. Millar ordered the Creole omelette, which he said was “impossibly fluffy and filled with ‘all of the chef’s favorite ingredients’: shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, tomatoes and cheddar and topped with tomato gravy and green onions.” The ingredients and execution, he said, “were just about flawless.”
Best Arkansas beers, bars and booze

Here are the results of our semiannual readers survey of the top bars, beers and booze in Arkansas. Elsewhere, read about Arkansas distilleries and how local brewers are taking advantage of the seltzer boom. BARS. Best Bar. Four Quarter. Finalists: Capital Hotel Bar & Grill, The Hillcrest Fountain, Town Pump,...
Nominations open for the annual Arkansas Living Treasure Award

Admire a local folk artist “who actively preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach or educating others?” Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations until Dec. 20 for the Arkansas Living Treasure award. Parameters: someone who works in folk or traditional craft, like “traditional songwriting, traditional folk dancing,...
A somber note for deer season: Virus warning

This report seems worth mentioning with the opening of modern gun deer season in Arkansas on Friday. From the article:. Now veterinarians at The Pennsylvania State University have found active SARS-CoV-2 infections in at least 30% of deer tested across Iowa during 2020. The study, published online last week, suggests that white-tailed deer could become what’s known as a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2. That is, the animals could carry the virus indefinitely and spread it back to humans periodically.
Arkansas Forestry Division awards shade trees to school playgrounds in ten counties

Sycamores, oaks, tulip poplars, black gum trees and planting supplies are headed to 12 public schools in Arkansas, thanks to a program called STOP (Shade Trees on Playgrounds) from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. We talked with Krissy Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator at the agriculture department, about the program and its scope.
Landmark warning to Benton motorists will continue

Shelli Poole of My Saline.com gets to the bottom of the removal this week of the Prepare to Meet God sign that has greeted I-30 motorists in Benton for a half-century or more. Spoiler alert: It was to be put back up. But Poole relates the whole story of the sign, first erected in the name of a Missionary Baptist church.
A vote for the Central Arkansas Library System is a vote for more than books

The universal symbol for libraries is typically an open book. And I understand why, but libraries are so much more than books. When I think of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), the imagery from this old Coca-Cola commercial called “Hilltop” (with the song “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing”) immediately comes to mind. I realize I’m dating myself here, but for those unfamiliar with this ’70s ad, it featured young people of various ethnicities and backgrounds coming together on the top of a hill with the hope of creating a more connected and better world. And that’s the way I see CALS — as a symbol, hub or conduit of hope. Libraries don’t just connect people to books and information; they provide access to resources, services and spaces that help enable people to develop and evolve into their best selves.
Red and the Revelers at Four Quarter Bar Friday night

11/12. Four Quarter Bar. 10 p.m. Fingers crossed we stay the course to post-pandemic safety, because Greg “Red” Padilla’s “Rainy Day Suggestion” (hint: the suggestion is to smoke weed) isn’t the kind of song that translates the same way over a livestream. It’s tailor-made for barroom singing, something that’s been in short supply for a while. This Mobile, Alabama, outfit has a big room sound and Four Quarter’s is a small stage, a combination that always supercharges this clandestine Argenta space.
Blues musicians gather Sunday in remembrance of local musician Stuart Baer

Stuart Baer, a gifted keyboardist/songwriter/producer, was known best for his work in the blues idiom, recording and performing with Michael Burks, Son Seals, Amy Garland, Charlotte Taylor and many others. Baer produced the legendary Burks’ first CD in 1996. Baer died this summer at age 58. Collaborators remember Baer not only for his music, but for his collegiality.
