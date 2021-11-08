Little Rock 2050

The universal symbol for libraries is typically an open book. And I understand why, but libraries are so much more than books. When I think of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), the imagery from this old Coca-Cola commercial called “Hilltop” (with the song “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing”) immediately comes to mind. I realize I’m dating myself here, but for those unfamiliar with this ’70s ad, it featured young people of various ethnicities and backgrounds coming together on the top of a hill with the hope of creating a more connected and better world. And that’s the way I see CALS — as a symbol, hub or conduit of hope. Libraries don’t just connect people to books and information; they provide access to resources, services and spaces that help enable people to develop and evolve into their best selves.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO