Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ update schedule may have been thrown totally out of the expected cadence owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to the 34 million plus people around the world who got the game and put literally hundreds of hours into it – many of whom continue to do that to this day, in fact – Nintendo has finally come through with a gigantic “2.0” free update, timed to coincide with a paid expansion in Happy Home Paradise as well. Collectively, these represent the last content drops the game will get – while presumably Nintendo will continue to have holiday events and the like for the hit life sim game for the foreseeable future, the content that’s in the game now is all the content it will ever have.

