David Moyes reflected on a great week for West Ham but refused to get carried away after victory at Aston Villa left the club in the Premier League’s top four.Hammers boss Moyes saw his team defeat London rivals Tottenham last weekend and reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory against Manchester City, before a 4-1 rout of 10-man Villa took the Hammers within two points of second-placed Liverpool and level with City.Moyes said: “It’s been a great week. But you know what happens in football, it can quickly turn around and bite you.“But I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO