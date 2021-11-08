Week 9 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

5-4 WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Entering Week 10, the Browns quietly ranked sixth overall in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Their romp over Cincinnati showcased a finally healthy secondary that picked off Joe Burrow twice and held freaky rookie pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase to just 49 yards through the air. Firmly under the microscope after the exodus of Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield played his finest football of the year and showed that Cleveland still has juice deep with a 60-yard scoring shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The game also saw Nick Chubb ice the Bengals with 137 yards on the ground, but the rumbling wonder's status is up in the air for this weekend due to a trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Chubb isn't cleared by Sunday, backup D'Ernest Johnson will get the chance to play hero again after ripping Denver for 146 yards at 6.6 yards per pop in Week 7. New England rides into Sunday on a three-game win streak, the product of football's fifth-best defensive DVOA and sound play from blossoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick wants to limit Cleveland on the ground and force Mayfield to win the game with his arm. Were Chubb a green light, I'd flat out predict a Browns win. Either way, Cleveland has the better roster, one that plays its best football under coach Kevin Stefanski when the chips are down.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO