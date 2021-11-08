CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 9 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By Week 9 Saints Snap Counts, Observations
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints were able to mount a comeback after having a tough 52 minutes of action, but ended up falling just short to the Falcons on Sunday. With other teams losing, the Saints are still looking good in the playoff hunt, but there's still 9 games on the docket. Here's a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considered Notable Quarterback Trade

Sean Payton appears to be committed to rolling with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian at quarterback moving forward, following the injury to starter Jameis Winston. However, while the Saints have passed on considering notable free agents like Cam Newton, they reportedly considered a potential trade. According to a report from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Heath
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ringo
The Falcoholic

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
ESPN

What losing quarterback Jameis Winston means for New Orleans Saints

METAIRIE, La. -- The torn ACL in Jameis Winston’s left knee will sideline him for the remainder of the season. It's bad news for a quarterback who was working to revive his career and the New Orleans Saints. Winston earned the QB1 job this summer because he gave the Saints...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Buccaneers#Falcons#American Football#Trautman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Falcons snap counts from an enjoyable win against the Saints

It’s snap counts time! The Falcons made a handful of decisions this week on offense and defense that deserve shoutouts in this week’s edition. Going into this game, you had to figure there were significant roles coming for Qadree Ollison and Anthony Rush, given that almost everyone who is flexed to the roster from the practice squad gets real playing time for this Falcons team. You also had to figure that James Vaughters was heading for a larger role after the team promoted him to the active roster and parked Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. What we didn’t know was how snaps and production would shake out at receiver or along the defensive line, where the Falcons had Jon Bullard, John Cominsky and rookie Ta’Quon Graham inactive.
NFL
williamsonhomepage.com

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans walked through perhaps the toughest stretch of their 2021 schedule unscathed, and even without Derrick Henry, look to have a direct path to the playoffs. Now the Titans may catch a break this week against the New Orleans Saints, who could potentially be without their do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara. The former Tennessee Volunteer star sat out practice the last two days.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

5-4 WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Entering Week 10, the Browns quietly ranked sixth overall in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Their romp over Cincinnati showcased a finally healthy secondary that picked off Joe Burrow twice and held freaky rookie pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase to just 49 yards through the air. Firmly under the microscope after the exodus of Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield played his finest football of the year and showed that Cleveland still has juice deep with a 60-yard scoring shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The game also saw Nick Chubb ice the Bengals with 137 yards on the ground, but the rumbling wonder's status is up in the air for this weekend due to a trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Chubb isn't cleared by Sunday, backup D'Ernest Johnson will get the chance to play hero again after ripping Denver for 146 yards at 6.6 yards per pop in Week 7. New England rides into Sunday on a three-game win streak, the product of football's fifth-best defensive DVOA and sound play from blossoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick wants to limit Cleveland on the ground and force Mayfield to win the game with his arm. Were Chubb a green light, I'd flat out predict a Browns win. Either way, Cleveland has the better roster, one that plays its best football under coach Kevin Stefanski when the chips are down.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Fall to Titans in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- The Saints had another game where they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot, and despite another valiant comeback effort, they fell to the Titans on Sunday 23-21. Game Recap. The Titans started with the ball after the Saints won the coin toss and elected to defer to the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy