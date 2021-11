Looking at the Mizzou Basketball roster page is sort of jarring these days, isn’t it?. It’s not as if continuity has been the benchmark of Cuonzo Martin’s first four years at Missouri, but there always felt like more than a few anchor players to whom fans could grab hold of, right? Jeremiah Tilmon, Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Jordan Geist, etc. Every year featured at least four or five players with whom we had some sort of relationship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO