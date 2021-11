Nebraska ended speculation about the future of head coach Scott Frost on Monday, announcing the former Husker quarterback would be retained for the 2022 season. Frost is just 15-27 now in his fourth season at the helm of his alma mater, which includes a 3-7 record through 10 games this fall. The Cornhuskers have yet to post a winning record under Frost and are 10-23 in Big Ten games. Frost's effort to turn the program around next fall has already started. On Monday, after athletic director Trev Alberts announced Frost's return, the head coach took a salary reduction and a lower buyout for '22, and fired four assistants from his staff.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO