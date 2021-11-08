CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Law’s Michael Scharf remembers CWRU Law alumna Jodi Littman Tomaszewski as memorial scholarship is announced

By Editorial Guidelines
case.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum News: Michael Scharf, co-dean of the School of Law, discussed a new law school scholarship honoring CWRU alumna...

thedaily.case.edu

Comments / 0

Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

Scholarship fund established in Miller’s memory

Teresa Miller always made an impression. She exuded personal warmth and a professional commitment to using education and the law to advance the human condition. Miller, who died on Aug. 6 at the age of 59, joined the faculty at the School of Law in 1995, specializing in immigration law, criminal procedure and prisoner law. During her distinguished career at UB, she became the inaugural vice provost for inclusive excellence, where she made great strides in leading the university’s efforts to build a culture of equity, diversity and inclusivity. Her vision built the Office of Inclusive Excellence and launched forward-looking programs like the Difficult Conversations series, which continues today.
BUFFALO, NY
ELON University

Elon Law Review announces Volume 15 editorial board

Elon University School of Law Professor Enrique Armijo has announced the editorial board for Volume 15 of the Elon Law Review, the law school’s scholarly journal. In addition to editing the journal, editorial board members earn academic credit by helping to plan and manage the Elon Law Review’s annual symposium.
ELON, NC
nd.edu

ND Law student Gregory Jenn receives Public Interest Advocate Scholarship

Gregory Jenn, a third-year student at Notre Dame Law School, has received a Public Interest Advocate Scholarship from the Diversity Scholarship Foundation in Chicago. The Public Interest Advocate Scholarship is awarded to a law student who intends to pursue a career in public service or has been actively involved in an organization that serves the underprivileged.
NOTRE DAME, IN
yale.edu

Announcing The Tsai Leadership Program at Yale Law School

The Joseph C. Tsai Leadership Program at Yale Law School Provides Access to Experts, Expands Career Pathways, and Modernizes Legal Curriculum for the 21st Century. For nearly 200 years, a Yale Law School education has served as an all-purpose thinking degree, training students to lead in a remarkable range of sectors. Now the school is building upon its storied history to empower the next generation of mission-driven leaders with the launch of The Joseph C. Tsai Leadership Program at Yale Law School.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Scharf
ohio.edu

Alumna Abigail Mulligan puts M.A. in Law, Justice & Culture to work helping renters in need during COVID

Helping people facing eviction during the pandemic rocked Abigail Mulligan's world as she dealt with the in-person reality of what she'd studied in class. Mulligan works as a legal assistant for the United Community Housing Coalition in Detroit, where the staff helps represent people in landlord-tenant court for free and deals with the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program (CERA), a federal program that helps people financially affected by COVID with rental payments.
ATHENS, OH
Seattle University

Law school awards inaugural scholarship in honor of Washington Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu

Seattle University School of Law is pleased to announce that it has awarded the inaugural Justice Mary I. Yu Endowed Scholarship to part-time student Erin Lewis. Justice Yu is the first Asian, the first Latina, and the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve on the Washington Supreme Court. The scholarship honors and acknowledges all that she represents to people who never dreamed that someone like them could become a state supreme court justice.
SEATTLE, WA
stetson.edu

New scholarship at Stetson Law designed to support LGBTQIA community

Stetson Law’s Lambda Legal Society has created a new endowed scholarship for dedicated members of Lambda who demonstrate a commitment to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community in their studies, on campus, or in their work. “We’re excited to have this new opportunity for LGBTQ+ and allied students on our campus,”...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwru#Charity#Spectrum News#The School Of Law
mauinow.com

Local Law Firm Announces Scholarships to Five Maui Students

The Menzer Law Firm “Support the Community Scholarship” is given to five Maui students who have spent time volunteering in their community. Each student selected for the award received a $2,500 scholarship, and Menzer Law Firm committed a $1,000 donation to the non-profit where each of the winners volunteered their time.
WAILUKU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
holycitysinner.com

Parham Smith & Archenhold, LLC Announces Merger with DeMint Law and Dodson Law Firms

Parham Smith & Archenhold, LLC today announced that they have merged with two Greenville-based law firms, DeMint Law Firm and Dodson Law. All three firms share the same focus in litigation practice, including medical malpractice, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, products liability, premises liability, catastrophic injuries like brain and spinal cord injuries, nursing home abuse and neglect, and similar types of cases.
CHARLESTON, SC
roi-nj.com

Paramus family law firm announces new partner

Paramus-based law firm of Bozanian McGregor LLC is said in a Thursday announcement that Stephanie O’Neill has been named its newest partner. O’Neill graduated from Rutgers Law School in 2014 and has been practicing law for over six years. O’Neill has been an associate with Bozanian McGregor LLC for the...
PARAMUS, NJ
wbiw.com

Conservation Law Center announces Duke Energy “Grass Roots” Conservation Fellowship

BLOOMINGTON – Conservation Law Center is excited to announce a $10,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish a new student fellowship program. The Duke Energy “Grass Roots” Conservation Fellowship will offer students at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law a paid internship to gain hands-on experience advocating for water conservation and improved water quality in the state of Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
case.edu

“Working on Campus During COVID: A Community Conversation”

Join the Wellness Program team to discuss recent experiences while working on campus. What is working well for you during this phase of the pandemic? How connected are you feeling to our campus community? Faculty and staff are invited to explore ideas and solutions together so that we can experience the benefits of community and social well-being.
EDUCATION
case.edu

CWRU American Medical Student Association Benefit Dinner

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to the annual CWRU American Medical Student Association (AMSA) Benefit Dinner to support Mission4Maureen, a local organization aimed at reducing the cost of brain tumor treatment for underserved communities in the Cleveland Area. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Thwing Center ballroom.
CLEVELAND, OH
archive.org

The Corruption of Copyright: New Scholarship in Libraries, Technology, and the Law

Join Library Futures, Internet Archive, and the Georgetown Intellectual Property and Information Policy (iPIP) Clinic for a panel on copyright, licensing, accessibility, and the law. We’ll be discussing new scholarship from legal experts Michelle Wu (retired Georgetown University Law Center) and Blake Reid (Clinical Professor at Colorado Law). The Corruption...
COLORADO STATE
otmj.com

Murphy’s Law: In My Estimation

I ordered new valances for my dining room awhile back. I didn’t trust myself to do the measurements, so a licensed professional came to my house with his official tape measure and wrote down all the specs in his official notebook. Not once did he write down “Somewhere around 4 inches.” I checked.
LAW
CBS Denver

Colorado Faces Lawsuit For Ban On Native American Mascots At Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – A North Dakota nonprofit is suing Colorado for banning schools from using American Indian mascots. The Native American Guardian’s Association filed the lawsuit in early November. They said SB21-116, which was signed into law in June is discriminatory and unconstitutional. Starting June 1, 2022, the state measure will fine public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 a month for their use of American Indian-themed mascots. (credit: CBS) William Trachman, the lawyer representing the group said the ban unlawfully enacts state-sanctioned race discrimination, which is why the group is suing several state leaders, including Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and Kathryn...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy