Law’s Michael Scharf remembers CWRU Law alumna Jodi Littman Tomaszewski as memorial scholarship is announced

Teresa Miller always made an impression. She exuded personal warmth and a professional commitment to using education and the law to advance the human condition. Miller, who died on Aug. 6 at the age of 59, joined the faculty at the School of Law in 1995, specializing in immigration law, criminal procedure and prisoner law. During her distinguished career at UB, she became the inaugural vice provost for inclusive excellence, where she made great strides in leading the university’s efforts to build a culture of equity, diversity and inclusivity. Her vision built the Office of Inclusive Excellence and launched forward-looking programs like the Difficult Conversations series, which continues today.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO