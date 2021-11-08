CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bolsonaro to join center-right PL party to take on leftist Lula

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGPk5_0cqW1oml00

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will join the center-right Liberal Party (PL), the party's leader Valdemar Costa Neto said on Monday, aligning forces ahead of the president's re-election bid next year.

Bolsonaro confirmed his intention, telling supporters "it might happen as soon as this week."

It was Bolsonaro's first step toward building a campaign for the election next October, when he is likely to face off against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Neither has officially declared their candidacy.

"All our members are committed to receiving the president," said PL Senate leader Wellington Fagundes after meeting with Bolsonaro. He said affiliation should take place on Nov. 22.

Bolsonaro, who has relied on social media to rally his base, has no political party at the moment, after quarreling with the leaders of the small party that he joined to win office in 2018.

The Social Liberal Party (PSL) emerged from obscurity to become the second-largest party in Congress on the Bolsonaro bandwagon, as Brazil's electorate shifted right after 13 years of government by Lula's Workers Party (PT).

But Bolsonaro fought with PSL leadership over control of the party's coveted campaign chest and quit the party in 2019.

Costa Neto last month invited Bolsonaro and his three sons to join the party. Bolsonaro said recently he was also being courted the center-right Progressives (PP), whose leader Ciro Nogueira is presidential chief of staff.

Sources in the PL party told Reuters that the vice presidential candidate on a Bolsonaro ticket could come from the PP party.

Bolsonaro turned to more established center-right parties to avoid impeachment and is joining one of them as his popularity drops due to rising inflation and his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Brazilians.

Opinion polls on the presidential race have shown Lula with a comfortable lead, although surveys show his advantage narrowing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Italy far-right leader

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini Tuesday in a ceremony for Brazilians killed in World War II, on a visit to Italy marred by controversy. The Brazilian far-right leader chose to skip UN climate talks in Glasgow after the G20 summit in Rome to instead spend two days in northern and central Italy. He was met by flag-waving supporters but also protesters on Monday when he collected an honorary citizenship from the northern town of Anguillara Veneta. Tuesday's programme was no less controversial. The local bishop boycotted a ceremony attended by Bolsonaro and Salvini in the cemetery of the Tuscan town of Pistoia, where a monument remembers 500 Brazilians who died fighting the Nazis.
POLITICS
AFP

Fernandez under pressure as polls open for Argentine legislative vote

Argentines headed to the polls Sunday in midterm legislative elections that could see the party of center-left President Alberto Fernandez lose its Senate majority. If the Frente loses its Senate majority, the opposition "will most probably use" its legislative blocking power, said analyst Gabriel Puricelli of the University of Buenos Aires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve’s view of price pressures as transitory, while trade data and more Q3 company earnings will show whether supply-chain glitches are waning.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Atlantic

Steve Bannon Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

‘Roe’ will be overturned. The federal courts will go back to normal.

National Review remains conservatism’s “must read” magazine. It has worked its way back from its “Against Trump” editorial of Jan. 22, 2016 — and the special issue devoted to the same — to its new special issue “End Roe.” The magazine has done so while calmly adopting the appropriate point-of-view about the former president: Praise his accomplishments, criticize his errors and excesses — while robustly tending to the enduring weight-bearing walls of constitutionalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Party#Opinion Polls#Pl Senate#The Social Liberal Party#Lula S Workers Party#Psl#The Pp Party#Brazilians
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘Terrifying for American democracy’: is Trump planning for a 2024 coup?

At 1.35pm on 6 January, the top Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, stood before his party and delivered a dire warning. If they overruled the will of 81 million voters by blocking Joe Biden’s certification as president in a bid to snatch re-election for the defeated candidate, Donald Trump, “it would damage our Republic forever”.
POTUS
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy