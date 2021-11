I predict, (and hope), more people will be shopping local this holiday season. The supply chain is a hot mess right now, and all the 'experts' are saying product availability is going to get even worse as we head into December and stores will no doubt be way understaffed. I don't know about you, but avoiding ticked-off employees and shoppers is one thing I am definitely going to try to do this Christmas, and I think I know a great way you can do exactly that!

NEW GLARUS, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO