The bad news keeps coming for the Wisconsin Badgers tight end room this season. After being taken off the field in an ambulance on Saturday against Iowa, TE Clay Cundiff is officially out for the season. Fellow tight ends Cam Large and Hayden Rucci are already listed as “out” for the game against Rutgers as well, so UW can’t really afford another injury there.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO