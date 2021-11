This homeless man has no idea his entire life is about to change in 24 hours…🥺❤️ #fypp #kindness #homeless #foru. When TikToker and founder of the Dream Machine Foundation Charlie Rocket Jabaley met Tony Rojas, a houseless man who'd lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in Colorado in October 2021, Tony and his wife were living out of a van. Charlie, who boasts more than 5 million TikTok followers, had been traveling through the area on his Dream Machine tour bus, which raises money to support those in financial need across the US. Tony approached Charlie's bus, sharing his dream of launching a food-truck business. Little did he know how quickly that dream would become a reality.

