CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. SEC names attorney Erica Williams to chair public accounting watchdog

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of the nation’s public accounting watchdog. The SEC said it appointed Williams head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. She previously managed legal and operational functions of the agency, including workflow relating...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Quinn Emanuel Brings On New SEC Enforcement Co-Chair

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan SEC senior trial attorney Sarah Heaton Concannon. Concannon will co-lead the firm's SEC enforcement practice. Her arrival comes after a string of departures from the firm. Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission senior attorney Sarah Heaton Concannon has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Washington,...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

U.S. SEC may expand oversight to key Treasury market platforms -chair

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)said on Tuesday it will consider new oversight rules for some platforms for trading U.S. Treasuries, in a move aimed at boosting transparency and competition. Gary Gensler said he asked staff to revisit a 2020 proposal issued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sec-marketdata-idINKBN26J2WK...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

SEC Names Veteran Staffer to Lead Whistleblower Office

Kelly has been with the SEC for more than two decades. She earlier served as counsel to former SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White and former SEC Commissioner Kara M. Stein. The Office of the Whistleblower has distributed more than $500 million in whistleblower awards. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
beincrypto.com

Pair of U.S. Congressmen Advocate for Bitcoin Spot ETF in Letter to SEC Chair

In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a pair of U.S. Congressmen argued for the regulator to approve a Bitcoin spot ETF. In the letter, Congressmen Tom Emmer and Darren Soto question why the financial regulator is comfortable approving a derivatives-based bitcoin ETF but not a bitcoin spot ETF. Being directly based on the asset, they argue that bitcoin spot ETFs offer investors more protection than ones based on derivatives. Additionally, the approved ETFs could impose substantially higher fees on investors due the premium on Bitcoin futures and rolling the contracts each month, they added.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cfodive.com

SEC staff veteran to head up audit watchdog PCAOB

Erica Williams is the new chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), replacing acting head Duane DesParte, the Securities and Exchange Commission has announced. Williams has been a deputy chief of staff to three former SEC chairs and assistant chief litigation counsel for the SEC’s enforcement arm, giving...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Sierra Leone president suspends state auditor pending probe

FREETOWN (Reuters) – Sierra Leone’s chief auditor Lara Taylor-Pearce, who has been widely praised for her efforts to improve government accountability, said on Thursday President Julius Maada Bio had suspended her while the attorney general investigates her office. The suspension comes weeks before her office is due to present an...
POLITICS
Pioneer Press

Acting U.S. attorney named in District of Minnesota

Charles J. Kovats has been named acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota following the departure of W. Anders Folk. Folk stepped down to take a position with the Office of the Deputy Attorney General in Washington. He replaced former U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, a Trump administration appointee who...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
theblockcrypto.com

US lawmakers call on SEC chair Gensler to approve a spot bitcoin ETF

U.S. Representatives Tom Emmer and Darren Soto are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission and its chair, Gary Gensler, to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In a letter released Wednesday, Emmer and Soto questioned why the SEC cleared the way for futures-linked bitcoin ETFs but not those that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Public Accounting#Accounting Scandals#Public Companies#Reuters#Democratic#Pcaob#Congress#Democrats#Chinese
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Retail and trucking trade groups sue Biden administration to overturn vaccine mandate

The National Retail Federation, the National Federation of Independent Business and the American Trucking Associations sued the Biden administration over its vaccine and testing requirements. They argue the requirements would results in businesses losing employees and incurring compliance costs, as well as disrupting the supply chain. "We are now, regrettably,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy