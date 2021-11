This week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, and it was reported that he was unvaccinated. This was important, as it rules him out for at least 10 days -- a timeframe which of course includes Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers previously said he was "immunized," which led many to believe that he indeed received the vaccine. It turns out he was doing other homeopathic techniques to raise his antibodies, and petitioned the league to consider him vaccinated, which they did not.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO