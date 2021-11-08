Nearly 1,500 Springfield School Students Losing Bus Service Monday

This month, students at The Pennington School engaged in several events designed to support local organizations. On Tuesday, October 26, several students volunteered at the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry, which assists people who find themselves in need of a helping hand. Using the public school bus system and all-volunteer workers, the Pantry collects, sorts, packages, and delivers groceries and fresh produce weekly to neighbors in Ewing and throughout the Valley. The Pennington students packed many bags of food that were delivered at the end of the week to families in Ewing and Hopewell.
