CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Nearly 1,500 Springfield School Students Losing Bus Service Monday

By Don Louzader
933kwto.com
 7 days ago

A shortage of school bus drivers is causing nearly 1,500 students in Springfield to lose a ride...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sedalia Democrat

Sedalia 200 student killed after leaving school bus

Editor's note: This article has been updated to remove the name of the Sedalia Middle School student who is quoted and to include information about the GoFundMe. A Sedalia Middle School student was struck by a car and killed shortly after 3 p.m. Monday while crossing North Engineer Avenue at Saline Street.
SEDALIA, MO
live5news.com

School district warns of bus delays for 9 schools as drivers strike

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District said students from nine schools can expect issues Monday if they ride school buses. Drivers gathered Monday morning near the Berkeley County School District headquarters in Moncks Corner but declined a request to speak with reporters. The district says they’re...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wake schools warn of possible bus service disruptions Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County school officials on Sunday warned that bus service Monday might be disrupted by driver absences and urged parents to prepare alternate ways of getting their children to and from school. A strike Friday by school bus drivers affected routes across the county in the morning...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#High School
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids schools cancel bus service due to lack of drivers

BIG RAPIDS — Parents found themselves fighting traffic to drop off their kids at school Wednesday after Big Rapids Public Schools canceled bussing districtwide the night before. “About 9 o’clock (Tuesday) night, we found out that we weren’t going to have enough bus drivers to cover our routes for various...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
stlpublicradio.org

Ritenour schools close Monday for self-care day for staff and students

The Ritenour School District is closed Monday so overstressed teachers and other staff can rest and focus on their mental health. The ongoing pandemic and the return to in-person learning have made staff and students more stressed than Superintendent Chris Kilbride has seen in 22 years with the district. “We're...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
mercerme.com

Pennington School students spearhead community service initiatives

This month, students at The Pennington School engaged in several events designed to support local organizations. On Tuesday, October 26, several students volunteered at the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry, which assists people who find themselves in need of a helping hand. Using the public school bus system and all-volunteer workers, the Pantry collects, sorts, packages, and delivers groceries and fresh produce weekly to neighbors in Ewing and throughout the Valley. The Pennington students packed many bags of food that were delivered at the end of the week to families in Ewing and Hopewell.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Raleigh News & Observer

School bus driver walkout expected to continue Monday, Wake warns parents

Check here for story updates on Monday. The Wake County school system is urging families to prepare to provide their own transportation on Monday due to bus drivers continuing their protest over working conditions. In an email sent Sunday afternoon, the district said it wanted to make parents “aware that...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
foxbaltimore.com

School bus driver call-outs cause service disruptions for Howard County students

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — On Monday, Howard County Public Schools System notified parents on their website about bus driver call-outs causing bus service disruptions for students. The statement on the website says, "Bus driver call-outs throughout the county are impacting bus services for students. Please plan for alternate transportation...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
KYTV

Hundreds of Springfield Public Schools students impacted by changes to bus routes, long pick-up lines in response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 1,500 students have lost a ride to school due to a shortage in bus drivers for Missouri’s largest school district. Elementary and K-8 school students must live two miles or more from school to be eligible for a bus ride. Middle school and high school students must live 2.5 miles or more from school to ride the bus.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS Minnesota

Bus Drivers For Minneapolis Public Schools Vote To Strike If Mediation Fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School bus drivers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously to go on strike if mediation does not produce results. The bus drivers say they are not being offered adequate compensation and are concerned about safety and retention during this severe bus driver shortage. There is going to be a mediation session Dec. 1. The drivers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session. Minneapolis Public Schools said it is committed to reaching an agreement through the mediation process and is working to ensure that bus service for students is not interrupted.   More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thetrumantribune.com

Area Students Recognized for School Bus Safety Posters

During bus safety week, students from Truman Public School, Granada-Huntley-East Chain Public School and area students participated in a poster competition with a theme of school bus safety. At GHEC, Ron Lenz from the bus company announced the award winners during school.
GRANADA, MN
BOCANEWSNOW

ARREST: Banyan Creek Elementary Student Assaulted By School Bus Monitor

Bus Monitor Charged With Child Abuse. She Fights Back When Student Punches, Kicks, Calls Her “N” Word… All Caught On Camera… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District Police department arrested School Bus Monitor Denise Thomas and charged […] The article ARREST: Banyan Creek Elementary Student Assaulted By School Bus Monitor appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Canton Repository

Springfield Board of education honors former bus mechanic

LAKEMORE – The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education honored former bus mechanic Bob Dillon during its Oct. 19 meeting. Dillon, who died in February 2020 at the age of 83, was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School and spent time in the Ohio National Guard and served 13 years as a mechanic for the Springfield Schools.
LAKEMORE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy