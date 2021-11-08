Nearly 1,500 Springfield School Students Losing Bus Service Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School bus drivers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously to go on strike if mediation does not produce results. The bus drivers say they are not being offered adequate compensation and are concerned about safety and retention during this severe bus driver shortage. There is going to be a mediation session Dec. 1. The drivers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session. Minneapolis Public Schools said it is committed to reaching an agreement through the mediation process and is working to ensure that bus service for students is not interrupted. More On WCCO.com: With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’ Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO