Vic Schaefer's No. 25 Texas squad made the trip to Palo Alto on Sunday and took down the defending national champion No. 3 Stanford Cardinal 61-56 in upset fashion. The defensive pressure was stiff for both squads as the Longhorns and Cardinal accounted for 30 combined turnovers, but it was the Texas defensive effort that proved to be too much. In addition to forcing 20 turnovers, the Longhorns limited Stanford to 35.4-percent shooting. The perimeter defense proved to be the real difference maker as the Cardinal were only able to knock down four three-pointers on 27 attempts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO