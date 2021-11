WASHINGTON - GW women's basketball ran into a buzzsaw in the form of the 24th ranked team in the country on Thursday night at the Smith Center, falling to Virginia Tech 75-38. Early on in the contest, GW went toe-to-toe with the Hokies thanks to sophomore Taylor Webster and redshirt junior Mayowa Taiwo, and had the game within a point midway through the second quarter. However, Virginia Tech showed why they're nationally ranked, ending the half on a 14-4 run before putting the game out of reach in the second half thanks to a 34-point game by Elizabeth Kitley.

