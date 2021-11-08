CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Retirement Announcement: Peter Youngbaer

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thank you for all you have done as general manager to help us survive during such perilous times. Despite dozens of challenges unique to the Plainfield Co-op — many of them rooted...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'The Edge of Collapse' (11/15/21)

The sounds of whispered conversations and shuffling feet blended into a bewildering commotion as I watched groups of talkative and well-dressed attendees file into neatly ordered rows of plastic chairs. I was three years sober, and I was moments away from beginning the second of my two separate speaking engagements at the Aspen Institute.
ENTERTAINMENT
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Malachi Gets the Party Going, Happy Birthday Radio Bean

One of the coolest parts of my gig is hopping around Burlington to catch live music. There are nights when I see punk music in a basement, catch a DJ set at a club and finish the evening with a hip-hop show at an art gallery. All the music this city creates just pours into my brain as I contemplate how so much talent can exist in such a small community.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

WTF: Why Would an Owl Attack Someone?

On a Sunday morning in October, I was frying eggs in the kitchen when I received a phone call that made me drop the spatula. "I was attacked by an owl," my husband, Jeff, told me. He was calling from Shelburne Farms, where he and his friend Eric have been taking weekly predawn walks since the pandemic started.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, VT
City
Winooski, VT
Local
Vermont Business
sevendaysvt

Jean Koch Was 'One of the Most Beautiful Skiers on the Mountain’

Fifty years ago, when the three Koch siblings were kids, they piled into a big American station wagon on Friday afternoons. With their parents up front, they rode 270 miles from Franklin Lakes, N.J., to Fayston. The five-hour road trip to ski at Mad River Glen and spend a couple of days in the house they shared with family friends was a weekly event during childhood winters.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

'Eat More Kale' Documentary to Premiere Next Week

Nearly a decade ago, a Burlington filmmaker and a Montpelier T-shirt artist teamed up to make a documentary. The T-shirt artist was Bo Moore (then Muller-Moore), creator of the locally ubiquitous Eat More Kale design. The subject was his battle with fast-food giant Chick-fil-A, which opposed Moore's trademark application on the basis of the resemblance between "Eat More Kale" and its own longtime slogan "Eat mor chikin."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Farewell#The Plainfield Co Op
sevendaysvt

Celebration Announcement: Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis is the new general manager of the Plainfield Co-op. The Plainfield Co-op is pleased to welcome Jamie Lewis as our new general manager! Jamie grew up in East Montpelier and has lived in Vermont his whole life. He says that, professionally, he feels "most at home" in co-ops, having worked at both Hunger Mountain and Onion River. "The values, the people, the products and the unique culture inherent" are what he loves about this sort of environment.
LIFESTYLE
sevendaysvt

In Cold Climes Across the World, People Have Sauna Culture. Why Doesn't Vermont?

As I approached the glass doors of Balnea, a spa and bathhouse tucked into a mountainside on the shores of Lac Gale in Bromont, Québec, my first thought was: This should be a lot more expensive. For less than $30 each, my partner and I had purchased three hours in which our only task — can we ever stop thinking in terms of tasks? — was, essentially, to raise and lower our body temperatures.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

After Bike Accident, Beloved Musician Larry Gordon Is on Life Support

Larry Gordon has a deep bass voice and a love of singing — and he devoted much of his life to joining with others in song. Gordon, 76, has a particular fondness for shape-note singing, a tradition he worked to revive in central Vermont and beyond through Village Harmony, the group he founded in 1989.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
sevendaysvt

thayerperiod, 'Sheep in Wolf's Clothes'

Funny but true: When you express the fact that you're different, everyone can relate. It's one constant in the otherwise ever-changing music business. Such universal alienation is the unifying theme behind Sheep in Wolf's Clothes, the latest album from Burlington vocalist and producer thayerperiod. The project is a hot mess in the best possible sense, a short set with a huge range that demonstrates a lot of promising talent.
sevendaysvt

Vermont Cranberry Marks 25 Years as State’s Only Commercial Cranberry Grower

Bob Lesnikoski can't say just why he started growing cranberries 25 years ago. It wasn't exactly easy. Cranberries grow in sandy bogs, which Lesnikoski had to dig into the hillside on his Fletcher farm. He invested in a picker to pick berries and a walk-in freezer to store them. He bought cardboard berry boxes by the tens of thousands. He built a juicer so he could sell cranberry juice and bought glass bottles to hold the juice, as well as purchased a device to adhere labels to those specific bottles.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: A New Era for the House of LeMay

On Halloween night in 1992, Bob Bolyard and Michael Hayes donned women’s clothing before heading to a party at Burlington’s gay bar, 135 Pearl — and on that momentous evening, the House of LeMay was born. The duo created drag queen alter egos: Bob became Amber LeMay, and Mike became Margaurite LeMay. They were spunky sisters from the Hot Damn Trailer Park in Beaver Pond, Vt. In 1995, they were joined by their cousin, Lucy Belle LeMay, also known as Johnnie McLaughlin.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Folino's to Add Third Pizzeria in Williston

Folino's will open its third Chittenden County pizzeria before the end of the year at 129 Market Street in Williston, in the same complex as Healthy Living Market & Café. "If everything goes according to plan, we're looking at December 1," said Bobby Seaman, a longtime Folino's employee and general manager of the new pizzeria.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Art Review: 'Unbound,' BCA Center

With "Unbound," at Burlington's BCA Center, curator Heather Ferrell has created a remarkably coherent exhibition of abstract work by Rachel Gross, Rob Hitzig and Kirsten Reynolds. All three artists work in painted wood and reject the rectangular frame, that impersonal and limiting traditional format in art and architecture. They're also linked by a playful interest in spurring viewers to question what they're seeing — to use imagination and narrative to engage with the art.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Teen Finalists Workshop Musical Scores From Masterclef Competition

Finalists selected for Masterclef, a competition for teen composers throughout Vermont, gathered for a masterclass workshop and awards ceremony in Burlington City Hall’s Contois Auditorium on October 29. The competition, which drew a total of 25 entries, was developed by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Suad Bushnaq, an award-winning Jordanian/Canadian composer, to riff off of a short melody from her cello concerto for orchestra called "Sampson’s Walk on Air."
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Kitchen Table Bistro Announces Permanent Closure

Lara and Steve Atkins, owners of the Kitchen Table Bistro in Richmond, have "decided to close the restaurant and put it on the market," according to an email newsletter sent on Thursday morning. The Atkinses have operated the farm-to-table destination for 19 years. In late September, the restaurant was temporarily...
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy