Retirement Announcement: Peter Youngbaer

Jamie Lewis is the new general manager of the Plainfield Co-op. The Plainfield Co-op is pleased to welcome Jamie Lewis as our new general manager! Jamie grew up in East Montpelier and has lived in Vermont his whole life. He says that, professionally, he feels "most at home" in co-ops, having worked at both Hunger Mountain and Onion River. "The values, the people, the products and the unique culture inherent" are what he loves about this sort of environment.

