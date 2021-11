In September, GM Authority brought you a live gallery of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. However, those shots showed the upcoming electric super SUV parked inside an outdoor tent at the 2021 Motorbella Show. In fact, all of the photos of the Hummer EV SUV we’ve seen thus far show the model in the confines of a studio or a building, and always in the Moonshot Green Matte color only available on the Edition 1 model, which has already been sold out. But now, we’ve gotten our hands on a new set of real-world photos of the upcoming electric SUV.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO