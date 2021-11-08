CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Sammy's Shack opens at HHS Tuesday

 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School is opening its new spirit store, Sammy’s Shack, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The idea for Sammy’s Shack...

The Decades: 1990s

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Stuff the Trucks: More than four tons of food given Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday marked the 11th Annual Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio "Stuff the Trucks" donation drive to benefit the Food Bank of Reno County. The Hutchinson community contributed 8007 pounds of non-perishable food items and 500 cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the entrances at the Hutchinson Walmart at 1905 E. 17th Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Dillons on limited hours Thanksgiving

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons Food Stores has announced it will be on limited hours during the Thanksgiving holiday so employees can enjoy time with family, friends and loved ones. The pharmacies and floral departments will be closed all day Thanksgiving. Pickup orders will stop after 2 p.m. and all stores...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Chamber offering shopping incentives

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce is hoping you’ll shop local businesses this Christmas season with a little incentive offered. If you eat, drink, and shop locally anywhere in Reno County and submit a copy of your receipt(s) you’ll be entered into weekly drawings for a $25 gift certificate to a local Chamber member business.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Haven Grade School goes to remote learning

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School District says that due to significant increases in positive COVID cases at Haven Grade School, the school is now in remote learning. Students will not be in the building through November 17. Teachers are providing information related to remote learning starting today (Friday). Lunch is available and can be picked up at Haven Grade School. Lunches for Friday and Monday are being provided today (Friday) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lunches for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week can be picked up Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
HAVEN, KS
The Decades: 1990s coming Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The last decade of the 1900s is upon us in our latest edition of The Decades. The 1990s brought many things from the past back to life, including the Liberty Bell 7 and the reopening of one of Hutchinson's greatest treasures in the Fox Theatre. It also saw one of the first businesses in Hutchinson absorbed into the corporate world, a new organization to benefit boys and girls in Hutchinson and a new visitors center at Dillon Nature Center. The Blue Dragons won a national title and a blackbird doesn’t fly to Hutchinson, but crawls in on a semi. Those memories and more this Sunday with The Decades.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas school district reverses decision to pull library books

WICHITA, Kansas — The Goddard school district reversed its decision to remove nearly 30 books from circulation in its libraries after receiving national pushback from authors and free speech advocates. An email sent to families Wednesday said all library books are once again available for students to check out while...
KANSAS STATE
Moose Lodge vets events Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual events to honor veterans at the Moose Lodge in Hutchinson are Saturday. "We've been at it over 15 years," said John Miller with the Moose Lodge. "We can't have it on the day, because if it's like on a Wednesday or Thursday people have to work the next day, or a lot of people work that day. It's not a holiday for a lot of businesses. We do it on the closest Saturday, whether it's before or after, so that the most people can come and become part of this organization and part of the ceremony."
HUTCHINSON, KS
K-State updates vaccination mandate for employees

MANHATTAN —Kansas State University employees now have until January 4, 2022 to comply with the federal government’s vaccine requirement, according to a statement from the university. The University is extending its deadline for employees to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 following updated recommendations put forth by the Biden administration November...
KANSAS STATE
Vet: Don't give pets people food at holidays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Jon Austin, DVM notes that it is important not to include your pet in the people food at holiday gatherings. "With the holidays coming here, we're going to have lots of gatherings of people and wonderful treats and food to eat," Austin said. "It's always a situation where the pets can get involved either intentionally or accidentally and get into things that are too much for them."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
