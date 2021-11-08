Sammy's Shack opens at HHS Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual events to honor veterans at the Moose Lodge in Hutchinson are Saturday. "We've been at it over 15 years," said John Miller with the Moose Lodge. "We can't have it on the day, because if it's like on a Wednesday or Thursday people have to work the next day, or a lot of people work that day. It's not a holiday for a lot of businesses. We do it on the closest Saturday, whether it's before or after, so that the most people can come and become part of this organization and part of the ceremony."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO