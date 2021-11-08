Sammy's Shack opens at HHS Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School is opening its new spirit store, Sammy’s Shack, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The idea for Sammy’s Shack...hutchpost.com
