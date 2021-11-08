CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannie Mae Market Report: Consumer Sentiment and Housing

themreport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased one point to 75.5 in October, with consumer expressing mixed feelings on the current homebuying and home selling markets. In addition, a good majority of those polled felt pessimistic toward the overall financial landscape of the U.S. economy. "The HPSI remained relatively flat this month, staying within the...

themreport.com

money.com

4 Signs the Hot Housing Market Is Finally Starting to Cool

This year’s housing market has been high-stakes. Prices skyrocketed, bidding wars were rampant and, thanks to remote work, demand was strong in virtually every market across the U.S. It was a challenging landscape for buyers, to say the least. But just as the weather has started to cool (a welcome...
Doug Duncan
NBC News

Consumer sentiment hits 10-year low while workers quit jobs in record numbers

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, according to a closely watched gauge. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, according to a preliminary reading Friday. That was the lowest since November 2011 and well below economists' estimates of 72.5. October’s reading was 71.7, meaning that the November level represented a 6.8 percent drop.
The Motley Fool

Buying a House in 2022? Consider These 4 Factors

The market will likely be closer to normal next year, but buying a house won't come without challenges. Low inventory and rising mortgage rates may make buying more difficult for some. Preparing for these challenges now can help ease the homebuying process when the time comes. If buying a house...
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
The Motley Fool

Is the Housing Market Really as Strong as It Seems?

Expert analyst Ivy Zelman believes the market is actually oversupplied and at risk for a correction. She believes low interest rates have inflated demand, creating a false reality of a housing shortage. On paper, the housing market has never looked more solid. Single-family homes across the country are in high...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD wobbles at 16-month low ahead of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment

EUR/USD grinds lower around July 2020 levels, prints three-day downtrend. US Treasury yields struggle to remain, test DXY bulls. ECB rejects rate hike chatters via downbeat economic forecasts, Fed hawks remain hopeful. US data, inflation expectations and China headlines will be important for fresh impulse. EUR/USD treads water around 1.1440,...
themreport.com

Mortgage Credit Availability Ticked Upwards in October

Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI) from Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and Ellie Mae indicates. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The MCAI is calculated using several factors related to borrower eligibility (credit score, loan type, loan-to-value ratio, etcetera). The latest MCAI rose 0.1 percent to 125.7 in October.
