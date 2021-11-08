Orioles Claim Reliever Bryan Baker From Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday.

In his first taste of the majors, Baker pitched 1 inning with the Blue Jays in 2021 and didn’t surrender a run. As a member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the 26-year-old had a 1.31 ERA last year in 41 1/3 innings, striking out 48 batters.

A former 11th round pick out of the University of North Florida, Baker has a 3.18 ERA in five seasons in the minor leagues.

On Sunday, the team reinstated pitchers Keegan Akin and Jorge López, infielder Jorge Mateo, and outfielder DJ Stewart from the 60-day injured list.

Following those transactions and the acquisition of Baker, the Orioles have 32 players on their 40-man roster.

Last week the Orioles lost Hunter Harvey , a former first-round pick, on a waiver claim by the San Francisco Giants.