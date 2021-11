A North Carolina judge is considering whether to order the state to hand over almost $2 billion in public school funding. The Leandro school funding court battle dates back to 1994 when five low-wealth districts filed a lawsuit against the state requesting more funding for equal education in public schools. Now the plaintiffs have asked State Superior Court Judge David Lee to order state officials to relinquish $1.7 billion over the next two years as part of a new education budget plan.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO