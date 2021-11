By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A judge has struck down Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate, immediately voiding it. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Cannon ruled in favor of parents, including state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, suing the Wolf administration. The judge said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam didn’t have the authority to issue a new regulation requiring masks, declaring the mask order void and unenforceable. The Department of Health had argued that the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Law allowed Beam to mandate masks. The mask mandate was put in place in early September and required everyone to wear masks...

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO