Maryland State

Maryland Risking Federal COVID Funds by Withholding Rental Assistance: Treasury Dept.

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland hasn’t met federal requirements for distributing coronavirus relief funds it received to assist residents facing eviction and could lose some of that funding as...

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 7

Rhon Cupo
6d ago

I had to still pay my house & car payments. People should stop expecting handouts & go back to work. Use the “extra money” to help veterans & elderly who have worked and paid into the system!

Reply(1)
2
