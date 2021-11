In May of 2014, I found out that plans were in the works to open a brewery in Mountain View. I thought it the brewery was a little incongruent with the social scene there, but owner/brewer Brandon Hall was confident that his new venture would be a success. Apparently, so was Mountain View’s Community Council. Despite some predictable doubt based on pesky alcohol problems over the years in that community, on May 12, according to the Council, there was no public opposition to the proposed Chugach Brewing Company, and Hall moved ahead with his plans to launch in an unlikely corner of town.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 10 DAYS AGO